Dean Smith has taken over the vacant managerial position at Carrow Road as he has been announced as Norwich City's new manager

The 50-year-old was relieved of his duties as Aston Villa boss in the last eight days and will work with his assistant Craig Shakespeare

Smith will be in charge in his first game on 20, November, 2021, against Southampton after the international break

Dean Smith has been appointed as the new manager of Premier League side Norwich City days after being sacked as Aston Villa boss, Sky Sports, The Guardian.

The English manager was picked after former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard pulled out from the deal and sign a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Smith joined Norwich alongside his assistant manager at Villa Craig Shakespeare and was happy with the turn of events in the last eight days.

Dean Smith has been appointed manager of Norwich City 8 days after being sacked as Aston Villa boss.

What Dean said after his appointment

"It has been a whirlwind seven days, but I'm really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League.

"Clearly, there has been some wonderful work that has gone into this football club over the last four-and-a-half years. It is now the job of myself and Craig to continue and improve on that work with the ultimate aim of surviving in the Premier League.

"Norwich City is a big club, with a massive hardcore of supporters who are fully understanding in what it means to be part of the club and its community.

"I was brought up in an era when Norwich were competing in Europe - I remember those times well and whenever I've visited Carrow Road and Norwich you can really sense the connection between the fans, staff and players.

"Together, we all have to make Carrow Road a really tough place for visiting teams."

