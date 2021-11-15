South Africa are turning their focus to CAF president Patrice Motsepe to bring the match officials who handled the Bafana Bafana match against Ghana to account

Some football fans say Motsepe should be a good football administrator and ensure his fellow countrymen, Bafana, get treated fairly

The former Mamelodi Sundowns boss is expected to launch a probe into the match between Bafana and the Black Stars where a penalty was handed to the opposition

South African football fans are calling CAF president Patrice Motsepe to launch an investigation into match-fixing claims regarding the Bafana Bafana match against Ghana. Some football lovers say the former Mamelodi Sundowns president must ensure Bafana get justice.

This comes from the fact that Bafana faced Ghana on Sunday night in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against the Black Stars away from home. As coach Hugo Broos and his men were looking for a draw or a win, the referee handed the hosts a penalty that ensured the former African champions lost the encounter.

Social media users headed online to urge the South African businessman to ensure he leaves no stone unturned to bring the referee to account because, they say, that there was no penalty. The conversation was launched by @AdvoBaryRoux on Twitter and he said:

“If CAF president Patrice Motsepe let this one slides then I don't know, Mohammed Mohammed didn't think twice about giving Senegal a rematch when we robbed them, Motsepe must do the same.”

Mzansi wants CAF President Patrice Motsepe to act on referees. Image: @Jemal Countess/Getty mages

Source: Getty Images

The post reads:

@Bonginko1 said:

“The problem we will have here is that we see it as a soft penalty but there was contact in the box. I doubt according to the rules we will this one. #BafanaBafana.”

@uZakhele said:

“Football is a contact sport so in this case you need to differentiate between a foul and contact, the foul is punishable inside and outside the box BUT contact is non-punishable whether inside or outside the box let the @CAF_Onlineand @FIFAcomreview for themselves #WorldCup2022.”

@FortykaNkamnbule said:

“The penalty was never there. But Bafana was let down by the coach in my view. There weren't assertive in the game until very later.”

@TMphahlela said:

“Mara World Cup qualifiers are controlled by FIFA… not by Patrice Motsepe or CAF! We can’t blame him.”

SAFA feels Ghana vs Bafana Bafana match was fixed, lodges complaint with FIFA

Looking at recent reports, Briefly News posted that following the loss to Ghana on Sunday night, Bafana Bafana bosses are planning to find a way to ensure the match gets replayed.

The South African Football Association, through its CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe, launched a complaint with FIFA. Bafana headed to the final Group G 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier hoping to secure a win or a draw but they lost the clash via a 1-0 scoreline.

However, SAFA feels the national side was robbed and the governing body has lodged a complaint. According to local media reports, SAFA wants to take the matter further as they feel that the match was fixed.

Source: Briefly.co.za