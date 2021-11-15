Gavin Hunt could possibly be getting fired by Chippa United as their results in the league are not quite up to scratch

Chippa released a statement regarding the matter and have already put an interim coach in Hunt's place for the time being

Mzansi football fans were surprised by the news and others think that Hunt should just move on to another club

Chippa United head coach Gavin Hunt is now possibly facing the sack after the club put him on suspension. Chippa released a statement about the current situation and made it clear that if the results do not improve, further action might be taken.

Hunt got the job at Chippa shortly after he was dismissed by Kaizer Chiefs and many hoped that he would have an easier time somewhere else. However, he's now on thin ice and chairman Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi is known for firing coaches when the results aren't proper.

Soccer Laduma reports that Hunt was informed last night that he would be relieved from his duties for the time being. He will not be attending training sessions until the club decides on whether to keep him in the position or not.

According to Sport24, Chippa management says that Gavin Hunt's start to the season is their worst. The club currently languishes in 14th place, just one spot from the relegation play-off places.

Meanwhile, Mzansi football fans reacted to the news on social media. Check out the comments below:

@Cellular_Jnr said:

"Hunt is seriously wasting his time at Chippa yazi... Like, let's be honest... He should go to Swallows."

@TS_Mbongwa commented:

"Chippa at it again, the axe has started..."

@KgatukeTseke said:

"It was a bad move from the onset when Hunt went there... Now his reputation is going to take a hit after this."

Gavin Hunt opens up about his time at Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has finally spoken up about what happened at the club and what led to his ultimate sacking.

The now-Chippa United coach had some very tough goals to meet and he felt that some of them might've been a little unrealistic.

Hunt's final game as Kaizer Chiefs coach was against Black Leopards in the DStv Premiership last season, however, the Chippa United head coach confirmed he was dismissed before that game.

Gavin Hunt claims he was fired after Kaizer Chiefs lost 3-0 to Simba SC in the CAF Champions League round quarter-final away game in Tanzania, as per a report by The South African.

Source: Briefly.co.za