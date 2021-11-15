Two former Kaizer Chiefs teammates Itumeleng Khune and Lehlohonolo Majoto recently enjoyed time on holiday

The two footballers, Khune and Majoro, are seen in a viral video as they took time out of their busy football commitments

Khune was with his wife, Sphelele, as they enjoyed quad bike rides and they are also seen with their friends in the clip

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and his friend Lehlohonolo Majoro recently spent time away from the field of play and enjoyed a vacation. The two former Amakhosi teammates are seen in a viral video having good times with their friends while Khune had his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, at his side.

Majoro is currently contracted to AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership and the two players are still friends since their playing days at Naturena. Majoro posted a video on Instagram showing the two buddies enjoying their friendship as they also rode on quad bikes.

Briefly News looks at the reactions where former players such as Siphiwe Tshabalala also shared their comments to the viral video clip. Majuro wrote on his page:

“Young Stunna•Sithi Shwi (feat. Big Zulu, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small)”

Former Kaizer Chiefs teammates, Itumeleng Khune and Lehlohonolo Majoro spent time together. Image: @Lehlohonolomajoro/ItuKhune32/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Coachsne said:

“Yey yey yey that's my life man.”

@Didilifestyle said:

“A lot.”

@01nduduzo said:

“Soft life.”

@Doski_Lemanoha said:

“Oiketlile Major.”

@Fezilicious1 said:

“Where is this Major hle.”

@Siphiweshabba said:

“Le phila soft.”

Back to football, Itumeleng Khune will hope to return to the first team after this current FIFA international break as he is yet to feature for the Soweto giants in the DStv Premiership. On the other hand, ‘Major’ has found the back of the net on one occasion from nine matches in all competitions for the Durban-based Usuthu.

Source: Briefly.co.za