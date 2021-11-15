Cristiano Ronaldo was not impressed with Portugal coach after Serbia defeated them to qualify for the World Cup

The Serbs put up a hard-fighting performance to defeat Selecao 2-1 right in Lisbon to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Portugal will now go through the play offs, but Ronaldo was captured fuming with their manager after the game

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly upset with coach Fernando Santos following Serbia’s World Cup qualification at their expense on Sunday night, Daily Mail reports.

Selecao only needed a draw in Lisbon to progress to Qatar 2022, but they were stunned in the 90th minute following a stunning Aleksandar Mitrovic header at the Estadio da Luz.

All started well for Portugal as Renato Sanches opened the scoring in the opening minutes, but the Serbs equalised through Ajax star Dusan Tadic in the 33rd minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo upset with Portugal manager Fernando Santos following loss to Serbia. Image: Pedro Fiúza

Source: UGC

Serbia pushed on and stunned the hosts when Mitrovic headed down into the net to make it 2-1 as they qualified straight into Qatar.

Cameras captured Ronaldo shouting and gesticulating furiously with his arms towards the 67-year-old manager as the Portugal boss quickly walked off after a brief handshake with the 36-year-old.

Ronaldo was then seen having his hands on his hips before walking off the pitch with obvious disappointment.

What did Ronaldo say after the game?

“Football has shown us time and time again that, at times, it is the most winding paths that lead to the most desired outcomes,' he wrote.

“Yesterday's result was tough, but not enough to get us down. The objective of being present at the 2022 World Cup is still very much alive and we know what we have to do to get there. No excuses. Portugal heading to Qatar.”

Portugal’s defeat, which ended a long-standing unbeaten run at home in World Cup qualifiers (since 2013), means the nation will have to wait until March 2022 to take part in a two-game play-off to determine whether they will be in the next World Cup.

Source: Briefly.co.za