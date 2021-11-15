Mzansi Cricket Legend Allan Donald Honours Hall of Fame Inductee Shaun Pollock

South African cricket great, Allan Donald, has honoured Shaun Pollock for his contribution to the game and says he is a legend

Donald penned a lengthy letter to honour Pollock after he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame last week

Donald says the former Proteas star’s name is huge in South Africa and shared his first meeting with the commentator

Former South African international cricket star Allan Donald has penned an emotional piece to honour his former teammate, Shaun Pollock. The two retired Proteas cricketers have been honoured for their contribution to the game.

The duo are also part of the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame and Donald penned a letter dedicated to honouring his former teammate. According to various media publications, Donald remembered how and when he first met Pollock.

Suan Pollock during his playing days. Image: @Tertius Pickard/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Allan Donald honours Shaun Pollock in an emotional letter

Donald says the fact that Pollock joins the likes of Barry Richards and Jacques Kallis in the Hall of Fame means a proud moment for him. He said, as per the ICC website:

"The fact that you, Shaun, will join me, Barry Richards, Jacques Kallis, Aubrey Faulkner and of course your uncle Graeme in being inducted is an enormously proud moment for all of us in South African cricket."

The Hall of Fame induction was announced on 13 November, 2021 and News24 reports that Donald says Pollock carries a huge name in Mzansi. He added that Pollock had the mission to follow in his father's footsteps.

"Of course, the Pollock name is huge in South Africa."

The post reads:

@MandlaSMD said:

"When it comes to consistent line and length, @7polly7 is one of the best of all time, nkalakatha."

@Manoj_Poojary said:

"Polly is one of the best all-rounders the game has witnessed. Superb line and length and a good hitter of the ball."

@Sadarud3143 said:

"Living Legend @7polly7 great bowler and human being lots of love and respect for you."

@Sport_Thingz said:

"Congratulations @OfficialCSA on congratulating him. This is a major achievement on Admins behalf."

