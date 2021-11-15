South Africa’s Morena Ramoreboli Enjoys Massive Success with Jwaneng Galaxy

South African football manager Morena Ramoreboli is showing his worth in Botswana after guiding Jwaneng Galaxy to the semi-finals

Ramoreboli got Galaxy to the Orange Cup semi-finals after beating Notwane FC 4-1 on Friday night and they will face Gaborone United

The former Maluti FET College manager is on the verge of bagging his first trophy in the Botswana Premier League

South African-born football coach Morena Ramoreboli continues to do well in Botswana and recently guided the club to the semi-finals of the Orange Cup. The Free State-born manager is also receiving huge praise in the Botswana Premier League.

Jwaneng Galaxy spokesperson Tankiso Morake was speaking to a local football website and says the former Maluti FET coach is doing a good job for the club.

At the same time, Ramoreboli is credited for guiding the Botswana Premier League side to the group stages of the CAF Champions League for the first time in their history.

South African coach Morena Ramoreboli is enjoying success in Botswana. Image: @JwanengGalaxy/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Jwaneng Galaxy reach the Orange Cup semi-finals

According to Morake, the young Mzansi manager is also working with a local player in the name of Tebogo Mokoena. Morake says they are waiting to face Gaborone United in the cup competition.

Under the Mzansi mentor’s guidance, Jwaneng walloped Notwane FC 4-1 in the knockout competition at the Lobatse Sports Complex last weekend. He said per KickOff:

"The coach is doing a great job since arrived in Botswana. We are now in the semi-finals of the Orange FA Cup after beating Notwane. South African midfielder Tebogo Mokoena also scored a brace in the match. We are now waiting for our next opponents."

According to the report, Ramoreboli is on the verge of winning the trophy and the club will bag a cool P700 000.

Mmegi Online reported that Galaxy rallied to bag the win over Notwane and the match was an end to end affair. Social media users have also shared their thoughts on the club's progress so far.

Opelo Pana said:

"Keep up the good work."

Sharon Ntebogang said:

"Good luck."

Jonathan Modiri said:

"Good job."

Mitah Titus said:

"Powerful."

