FC Barcelona Star Ansu Fati Spotted Wearing Kaizer Chiefs Gear on a Night Out

Ansu Fati was spotted wearing some Kaizer Chiefs gear whilst attending a basketball match and sent the timeline into a frenzy

The FC Barcelona sensation was rocking the Kaizer Chiefs gear and was all smiles as he watched the Barca basketball team

Mzansi social media users flooded the post and argued under it, with a lot of football fans debating on the topic

Mzansi social media users can't get enough of Ansu Fati and his latest fashion statement. The young Barcelona player went to watch basketball on a night out and was spotted wearing a Kaizer Chiefs cap. Obviously, people noticed and started to hype him up for his choice of headgear.

Fati is not the first footballer who's rocked merchandise from big Mzansi football clubs, with Ian Wright being spotted wearing Orlando Pirates gear and Neymar who once posed with a Mamelodi Sundowns jersey in his hands.

Ansu Fati might be a Kaizer Chiefs fan judging by his latest fashion choices.

Fans couldn't help but notice the cap on Fati's head and the Kaizer Chiefs logo and started hyping it up. Some couldn't believe that the superstar was wearing some Amakhosi gear. Other's questioned if he even knew what he was wearing.

Check out some of the reactions to the snap below:

@Cellular_Jnr said:

"Orlando Pirates fans are feeling the pains right now... Even those from Pretoria."

@_sunogo commented:

"Representing one of the finished teams on his head."

@ZTM_Lastmonth said:

"And South Africans took over the post. What are Sundowns and Pirates fans doing here?"

@HermaineM commented:

"Kaizer Chiefs is the best football team in the world."

@Hauhau22 said:

"I'm pretty sure he thinks Kaizer Chiefs is an energy drink or something... Lol."

Ian Wright spotted wearing an Orlando Pirates jersey

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that Ian Wright, who is known for his iconic time at Arsenal has been spotted supporting South African football. It looks like Wright's favourite team in Mzansi is Orlando Pirates and the fans are loving the drip.

Wright was spotted wearing a stylish Orlando Pirates jersey and captioned the post:

"Once Always @orlandopirates."

The former footballer made it clear that he's an Orlando Pirates fan and Mzansi social media users are loving it. They took to the comments section to show the former Arsenal man some love.

