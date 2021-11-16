He is dubbed one of the finest players from Zimbabwe and Khama Billiat has just dropped a bombshell on his fans

The Kaizer Chiefs star released a statement indicating that he is stepping down from international duties for Zimbabwe

African football fans are airing their views and some say he has taken the right decision because the national side is not progressing

Zimbabwe and Kaizer Chiefs striker Khama Billiat has announced retirement from international football. The Warriors international played his final match for his country last weekend as they faced Ethiopia in a 1-all draw of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier last weekend.

Billiat captained his country when they faced Bafana Bafana last Thursday as they succumbed to a 1-0 loss at FNB Stadium. In a lengthy post on social media, Billiat announced his decision and many football fans have shared their reactions.

The skilful attacker launched his international career in 2011 and managed to net 17 goals out of 43 international matches.

Zimbabwe skipper Khama Billiat has retired from international football. Image: @KhamaBilliat/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Khama Billiat announces retirement: “It was all a dream"

The 31-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town star says it was a dream to don the national team shirt and says he vowed to give his best. He wrote on Twitter:

“It was all a dream. When I was young, I always dreamt of representing the country, playing for the national team. The dream which seemed far-fetched for a young Khama in Mufakose came when I least expected it. The first day I donned the Warriors badge, I vowed to enjoy myself and always lift the country's spirits.

"Scoring a goal at the Africa Cup of Nations finals is one moment I still relive in my mind even up to date. It is one of the special moments I have experienced wearing the coveted yellow jersey. The feeling of scoring in a packed stadium for your nation is inexplicable.”

Football fans react to Khama Billiat’s social media statement

The post reads:

@Calvin_Smu said:

“As much as we might want him to stay, let us be honest, what is there to achieve with the national team? At 31 he is now looking at way to prolong his career, and at least plan for retirement... and as patriotic as he may be or want to be retiring int. football is good for him.”

@Gift8857 said:

“A good decision champions quite whilst ahead, the performance of warriors presently is a reflection of the state of affairs in Zimbabwe it's like flogging a dead horse. Like legendary Peter Ndlovu you gave it all, your advisers did well the Zim press has not been kind to you farewell.”

@TendayiDarikwa said:

“One of the best I’ve shared a football pitch with. Well done on achieving a dream, my brother.”

@RaymondKheswa said:

“For sure Billiat did the right thing to quit... because our national team is dead... poor performance.”

@Ngcengi1 said:

“Sad to see you quit. But I am sure the people are so proud of you like we do in SA. You have served your country well my brother and surely your experience will one day be needed in the Zim colours. I salute you for representing in so many occasions.”

