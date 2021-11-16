Ex Bafana Bafana Skipper Benedict Vilakazi Lashes Out at Hugo Broos’ Tactics

Outspoken former Bafana Bafana midfielder Benedict Vilakazi has shared his reaction after the loss to Ghana

Vilakazi says the Bafana coach Hugo Broos didn’t have a clear plan to unsettle the Ghanaians on Sunday as they lost 1-0

Many football fans are also joining the conversation on social media where some say they fully agree with the legend

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Benedict Vilakazi has lashed out at coach Hugo Boos, saying he failed to come up with a good plan for their match against Ghana.

The Southern African giants failed to secure a win or a draw in their final Group G 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier on Sunday. Bafana lost 1-0 and the Senegalese match official, Ndiaye Maguette, is under fire for handing a dubious penalty to the hosts.

However, ‘Tso’ argues that the Belgian manager let the nation down and failed to bring a solid plan on how to contain the Black Stars and secure a favourable result.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Benedict Vilakazi reacts to the loss against Ghana. Image: @TheDiskiGeneral10/BafanaBafana/Instagram/Twitter

Source: Instagram

Bafana Bafana’s Benedict Vilakazi critical of Hugo Broos’ plan against Ghana

Speaking to a local publication and quoted by The South African, the former Orlando Pirates skipper expressed disappointment in the 69-year-old tactician. He said:

“I’m very disappointed because we had it in our hands but we gave it away. Ghana were there for the taking but we did not have a plan to beat them. I don’t know if we will have a chance like this in the future. Hugo Broos’ plan was not right for this game. I mean, you can’t start with Ethan Brooks in a game of this magnitude."

At the same time, Broos also lamented the referee, saying Maguette was a bit harsh on his troops and that he is not happy. He is quoted by News24 :

"And again, I'm really not happy with the way the referee today let Ghana play in an aggressive way, and I have nothing against that, but it has to be for both sides. And that was not the case today.”

The post reads:

@maestro1520 said:

“I disagree for the fact that even if we started Mdantsane and Dolly, the officiating was very dubious and we would've lost that game. Those Senegalese officials cost us the match, NOT our players.”

@KhosXikombiso said:

“He is right, tactically Hugo Broos was very poor. The football that Bafana is playing in nonsense nje.”

@Samoletlaane said:

"I think Tso has a point here... coach should have started with Dolly."

@MaqhaweMngadi said:

"Nxaa suka anisiyeke ngoVilakazi and Khanye."

