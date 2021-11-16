Serbian footballers were promised €1million cash bonus by President Vucic if they defeat Portugal in the World Cup qualifiers

The stars did not only defeat Portugal to reach the World Cup, they did it right there in Lisbon, the home of their opponents

Having received the staggering bonus, reports say the players decided to donate the amount for treatment of sick children

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Following their qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Serbian footballers have reportedly donated their €1million cash bonus to treatment of sick children in their country, The Bridge reports.

The impressive team qualified for Qatar 2022 after defeating Portugal 2-1 right in Lisbon on Sunday, against all odds.

Shortly before departure for that match, President Aleksandar Vucic was welcomed into the plane where he promised the largesse of a million euro bonus if they could secure the much-sought win.

Serbian Players donate bonus to treatment of sick children. Photo: Gualter Fatia

Source: UGC

It was gathered that as soon as they returned home, the sum was immediately transferred to the account of the Football Union of Serbia (FSS), according to Oma Sports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

However, the players of the Serbian national team decided to donate money "to those who need them more – sick children for their treatment."

Ronaldo reduced to tears

An emotional Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to tears on Sunday, November 14, after Serbia scored a dramatic late winner to dent Portugal's hopes of sealing a place in the 2022 World Cup.

However, Dusan Tadic restored parity for the visitors after the half-hour mark before Mitrovic completed the comeback in the 90th minute with a fine header from Tadic's corner.

The winner sparked wild scenes as Serbia players and staff celebrated in style for beating Portugal for the first time in their history.

The result is Portugal's first defeat of their qualifiers while Serbia did not taste defeat in eight of their outings as Selecao will now need to go through the play-offs.

Referee error haunts Portugal

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo would have got the automatic ticket for Portugal to the World Cup if his last-minute goal against Serbia in the first leg stood.

In the reverse fixture played in Serbia in March, a similar situation occurred where the Portuguese side were denied a win.

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota had put his team ahead in the 11th minute and 36th, but Serbia came back in the second half scoring two goals from the boots of Mitrovic and Nikola Milenkovic.

As the match headed into injury time Ronaldo beat the offside and scored what seemed to be the winner only to be denied by the referee.

Source: Briefly.co.za