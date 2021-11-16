Chippa United striker Rodney Ramagalela is distraught after losing his house to a raging fire in Limpopo

Media reports indicate that the Chippa star's eight-bedroom home caught fire and he is still waiting for the finalisation of the investigation

The Chilli Boys striker is now receiving supportive messages from many social media users who feel his pain

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Chippa United striker Rodney Ramagalela is distraught after his house burnt down. Ramagalela says he is not aware of what caused the fire and he will wait for the law enforcement agencies to conclude their investigation.

It is reported that ‘RamaG’ has a house in Mamvuka, Limpopo but the eight-bedroom property caught alight and it’s seriously damaged.

According to FARPost, the experienced striker says it will be difficult to build another house given the nature of his job.

Media reports indicate that Chippa United striker Rodney Ramagalela's house is burnt down. Image: @OfficialPSL/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The former Polokwane City and Black Leopards forward is currently based in Gqeberha and stated his pain. He told FARPost:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Obviously I am very hurt by this because if you come to think of it, it takes time to build a house. With a career like ours, to start again it’s a mission on its own. I am seriously hurt I won’t lie.

"But the most important thing is that no one lost their lives. For now, there is nothing to suspect because I was not there. I will leave it to the law enforcement to do their investigations then we will get an answer on what happened.”

The South African also carried the same story and reported that it took 10 minutes for the property to burn down but nobody lost their life. He added:

“Apparently it took only 10 minutes for the fire to dispatch all over the house because my neighbours are telling me that there was no fire at 04:20 but at 04:40 the fire was all over the place.”

Social media users react to Rodney Ramagalela’s burnt house

The post reads:

@ShudufhadzoB said:

“Most houses built on communal land in the rural areas are not insured.”

@Booradley said:

“Avoid living in the same area where you lived before being successful. Move.”

@AphiwePhike said:

“RamaG madoda kweek ibihlungu le.”

@KhosaXikombiso said:

“Thinking of how much I spent to build my house. I feel his pain.”

@Francis_Marabe8 said:

“It's really sad, he worked very hard to build this house.”

@AphiwePhungula said:

“Askies Ramagalela, indoda iyawa namhlanje kusasa iphinde ivuke.”

Gavin Hunt suspended from Chippa United after a string of disappointing results

In another post on football, Briefly News posted that Chippa United head coach Gavin Hunt is now possibly facing the sack after the club put him on suspension.

Chippa released a statement about the current situation and made it clear that if the results do not improve, further action might be taken.

Hunt got the job at Chippa shortly after he was dismissed by Kaizer Chiefs and many hoped that he would have an easier time somewhere else.

However, he's now on thin ice and chairman Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi is known for firing coaches when the results aren't proper.

Source: Briefly.co.za