Aleksandar Mitrovic has come under scrutiny from fans as they believe his celebrations were aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo

The Fulham forward scored a late goal to give Serbia a 2-1 win over Portugal to book an automatic World Cup ticket

Ronaldo once took offence during a press conference after two bottles of Coke was placed on his table at Euro 2020

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Fans have accused Aleksandar Mitrovic of taking a slight dig at Cristiano Ronaldo after celebrating with a bottle of Coke in his pants, The Sun.

The Serbian striker scored the all-important winner to book an automatic spot for his country during the 2-1 win over Portugal.

Fans claim Mitrovic aimed dig at Ronaldo after celebrating Serbia's win over Portugal with a Coke can Image: Twitter

Source: UGC

How it all happened

After the final whistle, the Fulham striker came out of the dressing room in his pants holding a bottle of Coke while celebrating with Serbian fans remaining at the Estadio da Luz.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

And some supporters believe Mitorvic's celebrations were aimed at Ronaldo who once snubbed the soft drink giants during a post-match briefing at Euro 2020.

The Man United star appeared to take offence when presented with Coke bottles at a press conference.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner grabbed the two containers that were placed in front of his microphone before moving them out of sight.

The 36-year-old now told the world to drink water as he sat down and Ronaldo's gesture reportedly made coke lose $4billion in its market value.

However, Mitrovic's celebration of holding a coke bottle suggests that drinking the soft drink is not bad when scoring goals.

One fan replied to the video of Mitrovic by tweeting a gif of Ronaldo's snub with the caption: "Bantz."

A second joked:

"peak s***housery."

A third commented:

"As if to show @Cristiano that you can drink coke and keep scoring."

Irish player angry as legendary Cristiano Ronaldo gives shirt to young girl after World Cup qualifying match

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Portugal captain failed to inspire his side to victory over Ireland on Thursday night as they managed a 0-0 draw in Dublin, with their World Cup qualification in doubt, SPORTbible reports.

Fernando Santos’ side are still on top of their group, but level on points with Serbia who they face in their final group game.

Selecao know that a win or draw will see them finish as Group A winners, but it will be a dicey affair following the current form of their final opponents.

Source: Briefly.co.za