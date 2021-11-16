Zohreh Koudaei, an Iranian international female footballer has been accused of actually being a man

She made two fantastic penalty saves during Iran's 4-2 victory over Jordan in the Asian Cup qualifier

Jordan has called for an investigation for confirmation of sex while the Iranian FA have defended Koudaei

Iranian goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei has been accused of being a man after they beat Jordan on penalties in an Asian Cup qualifier back in September, Sport Bible, Baba Gol.

Jordan's FA argument about Koudaei

Koudael made two fantastic saves to give the Iranian women a 4-2 victory over their counterparts and earned them qualification into the Asian Cup for the first time.

Iranian female goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei was accused of being a man as Asian FA seek for confirmation of sex. Image: Talibjan Kosimov/Anadolu Agency

However, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have filed a complaint that an investigation should be launched into knowing the actual sex of Koudael.

The accusations came after the president of the Jordan Football Association Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein has submitted a "request for gender verification" on Koudael.

Reactions have been claiming that the Jordan FA president some people is only crying for foul play because his team lost.

And in response top the accusations, the Iranian FA released a statement through team selector Maryam Irandoost as she told Varzesh3:

"The medical staff have carefully examined each player on the national team in terms of hormones to avoid any problems in this regard, and so I tell all fans not to worry.

"We will provide any documentation that the Asian Confederation of Football wishes without wasting time.

"These allegations are just an excuse not to accept the defeat against the Iranian women's national team.

"The Jordanian team considered themselves the big favourite to qualify... and when they lost... it was natural to seek relief under false pretences and to escape responsibility for this failure."

