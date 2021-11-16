AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has been fined R200 000 for making derogatory remarks at a referee

The PSL disciplinary committee said McCarthy's utterances were made during a DStv Premiership post-match interview

AmaZulu has also been fined R200 000 for failing to take steps to prevent McCarthy from making the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The coffers at AmaZulu will need to be tapped into after the club's mentor Benni McCarthy was fined R200 000 following his criticism of the performance of referees following a DStv Premiership encounter.

A Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee made the determination at a hearing, citing McCarthy's utterances were made during a post-match interview.

AmaZulu and coach Benni McCarthy have been fined heavily over snide remarks. Image: Muzi Ntombela/ BackpagePix.

Source: UGC

TimesLIVE reported that of the amount, R150 000 has been suspended for 24 months. McCarthy said referee Thando Ndzandzeka's performance was "shameful" after a 10-man AmaZulu played a nil-all draw against SuperSport United at Kings Park in Durban on Tuesday, 14 September.

At a disciplinary committee (DC) hearing last month, Usuthu pleaded guilty to erring in taking reasonable steps to prevent the former Bafana Bafana striker from making snide comments aimed at the referee.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The report also claims that the club has been slapped with a fine of R200 000, with R150 000 suspended.

Following the DC's processes, McCarthy was deemed guilty of making disparaging statements that offended the dignity of the referee.

Referee was 'shameful' in officiating

According to The South African, both parties pleaded guilty and accepted full responsibility for their actions. In his post-match television interview, McCarthy had said in part:

“How can you accept criticism when you've worked [hard] on things during the week and then be [disadvantaged] by the officiating?

“It causes your team not to have a fighting chance. There was nothing there. The referee was, honest to God, he was [shameful].

“[With] all the experience he has in this league and then that's the performance he gave. That was shameful," McCarthy lamented.

"We've not lost a game. We had 10 men for most of it, thanks to the referee. We held them. So the quality is there," McCarthy reportedly added later.

Benni McCarthy given a stunning car worth over R600k for stellar management

In related soccer news, Briefly News reported that McCarthy has been impressing as the coach of AmaZulu and this led to him being awarded a lovely new Mitsubishi car for his efforts.

Last season, in particular, was a memorable season for the club and they ended up qualifying for the CAF Champions League.

Benni is now guiding his team in the CAF Champions League, where they are vying for continental glory.

The Cape Town-born manager has risen quickly through the ranks of management, having led Cape Town City to an MTN8 title in 2018/19 and Usuthu to a second-place finish in the DStv Premiership according to a report by KickOff.

Taking to social media, AmaZulu honoured McCarthy with the caption:

“Our friends at Mitsubishi Motors dropped by today to deliver a new level of adventure for our coach, Benni McCarthy with the handover of a slick new Pajero. Talk about a perfect pairing between a legend of the road and of the game."

Source: Briefly.co.za