Bafana Bafana: Devastated Coach Hugo Broos Demands Rematch Against Ghana

Disappointed Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos didn’t mince his words as he called for a rematch against Ghana

Broos says they deserve something out of the match and strongly feels his troops were robbed as they lost 1-0 on Sunday night versus Ghana

The Belgian manager was joined by the SAFA president Danny Jordaan during a press conference that was held on Wednesday afternoon in Johannesburg

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has added his comments to the calls that the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Ghana should be replayed. The Belgian mentor led his troops to an unbeaten run in the qualifying campaign until they suffered a controversial defeat at the hands of the Black Stars on Sunday.

The South African Football Association hosted a press conference on Wednesday following their arrival from Ghana and voiced his views on the match.

This comes after Bafana were adjudged to have fouled the Ghanaians in the penalty area and the hosts were given a dubious penalty which led to a 1-0 loss on Sunday night.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos speaking to the media. Image: @BafanaBafana/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos calls for a rematch

As quoted by various football websites and specifically The South African, Broos said his troops deserved a replay to ensure they lost the encounter fairly.

Broos added to SAFA President Danny Jordaan’s sentiments that the 1996 African champions were not treated fairly in the crucial encounter. He said:

“We deserve that. I saw players hurt and crying after the match. The odds were truly against us.”

At the same event, the outspoken and experienced football boss made it clear that they are unhappy with the result and said a Ghanaian referee made the same blunder against Senegal back in 2016. Jordaan stated:

“We were given a penalty against Senegal in 2016 and when we reviewed it, we could see it wasn’t a penalty. We were happy and prepared to play a replay with regards to that particular game.”

News24 reported that the Mzansi football authority has vowed to fight for justice as they also say referee Ndiaye Maguette should be brought to book. Jordaan told the madia:

"We are concerned with certain decisions in the match. We believe there was match manipulation at play. FIFA has a responsibility to protect the integrity of all of its competitions, and that is a responsibility that arises from the FIFA statutes.”

@Jessejewellzz said:

“CAF refereeing has been terrible for years now. they need to be held accountable and the official reprimanded.”

@CFCSeth_ said:

“Extremely impressed with the case we have built here.”

@Kgeshy said:

“I still don't understand why ghana are so confident, they are not even playing glamorous football and not in the league of Nigeria Senegal Cameron etc.”

