SAFA hopes to have a rematch of the World Cup qualifiers match between South Africa and Ghana

The national football administrative governing body studied footage of the match ahead of filing its "damning" complaint

Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye, who officiated the match, has come under fire for his overall performance

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In a bid to have a rematch of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between South Africa and Ghana, the South African Football Association (SAFA) has submitted a scathing independent report to support its match-fixing claims.

The association on Monday complained with both the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), SABC News reported.

SAFA is calling for a rematch between South Africa and Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers. Image: @LiamBekker.

Source: Twitter

The report includes the input of former Premier Soccer League (PSL) match official Andile 'Ace' Ncobo, who also plied his trade as a football refereeing analyst on SuperSport.

Bafana Bafana, at the end of a bruising, and in many ways, an eyebrow-raising 90 minutes at the Cape Coast Stadium in the Central Region on Sunday, walked away as not only the 1-0 losers they were deemed to have been but far worse.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Abhorrent match officiating

The referee responsible for delivering the officiating performance widely perceived as shambolic, Senegalese Maguette Ndiaye, ensured SAFA's report will presumably and expectedly be laden with expletives.

The nexus of his one-sided officiating and SAFA's subsequent report not only derives from the controversial penalty Ndiaye awarded to Ghana in the 31st minute but his overall performance in the game.

With the expertise of Ncobo, SAFA is hoping the international football governing body – FIFA – will launch an investigation into the refereeing on the day and ultimately have the match replayed.

Evidence supports SAFA's claim

According to TimesLIVE, the report proves a definite pattern of extreme bias against South Africa, who before the match were three points ahead of Ghana in Group G and needed only a draw to move onto the next phase of World Cup qualifying.

However, before an investigation can be launched, both FIFA and CAF will have to be convinced that there is sufficient evidence in favour of SAFA's claim that N'Diaye and his assistants made deliberate decisions to unlawfully influence the outcome of the match.

It is Briefly News' understanding that the national football administrative governing body poured over the footage of the match before moving forward with its complaint.

South Africans offer varying viewpoints

People on social media, who have been vocal since the encounter on the African safari, were mostly in favour of SAFA's decision to enlist the services of Ncobo.

Below, Briefly News digs up the best in the reactions of netizens.

@Sydney Papakamo wrote:

"Remember Senegal lodged a complain and was granted a replay. SAFA has a strong case. I wish we get a replay than suspension of a stupid referee."

@Tau-Ya Mabotha Mothuntshane Peete said:

"I like the spirit at SAFA house one country one spirit."

@Khwathelani Mulondo added:

"I don't mind seeing Bafana losing if the game is replayed but it must be a fair game."

@Rus Baster Valoyi offered:

"The dissection in which Ace Ngcobo did it is much appreciated, thus understandable, I think this case has merit."

@Roger Last-Born Reaotlotla noted:

"Ace Ncobo must be the next SAFA president. We need people who know football & people who have a passion for the game. Not politicians!!"

@Moloko Douglas mentioned:

"SAFA is wasting its time FIFA won't resolve their application."

Devastated coach Hugo Broos demands rematch against Ghana

In an earlier published story, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has added his comments to the calls that the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Ghana should be replayed.

The Belgian mentor led his troops to an unbeaten run in the qualifying campaign until they suffered a controversial defeat at the hands of the Black Stars on Sunday.

SAFA hosted a press conference on Wednesday following their arrival from Ghana and voiced his views on the match.

This comes after Bafana were adjudged to have fouled the Ghanaians in the penalty area and the hosts were given a dubious penalty.

Source: Briefly.co.za