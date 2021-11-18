SAFA president Danny Jordaan says CAF president Patrice Motsepe must not get involved in the Bafana Bafana saga

Jordaan addressed the media on Wednesday and says they want a rematch against Ghana but they cannot be opportunistic and involve Motsepe

Mzansi football fans are also sharing their views on the football boss’ sentiments and some say he must step down

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Despite calls from football fans urging CAF president Patrice Mostepe to intervene in the ongoing saga between FIFA, Bafana Bafana and Ghana, SAFA president Danny Jordaan has weighed in.

Jordaan says they are not looking for help from the South African businessman and former Mamelodi Sundowns president. Jordaan was addressing the media on Wednesday at SAFA House in Johannesburg.

His sentiments come after the national side was controversially beaten by Ghana on Sunday night in a crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

SAFA boss Danny Jordaan addressing the media. Image: @LeftyShivambu/FIFA via Getty Images/BafanaBafana/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

SAFA president Danny Jordaan on why they don’t need Patrice Motsepe's help

Jordaan said they will not involve the South African football administrator because that would be seen as opportunistic. He said, as quoted by The South African:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“We should not involve opportunistically the CAF president. Because if the CAF president is not in South Africa, he’s from Cameroon or any other country, it would not have been a call to say, can’t you go to the CAF president. We’re not going to Patrice Motsepe, he must not get involved."

In the same story involving Bafana and the Black Stars, SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed that FIFA is taking the matter forward.

Senegalese referee Ndiaye Manguetta is said to have handed a dubious penalty to the West Africans and SAFA wants a rematch. SAFA protested to FIFA and Motlanthe told TimesLIVE:

“FIFA has responded and things are going forward. FIFA is saying any further submissions on the matter from both SAFA and Ghana must be made before November 20.”

The post reads:

@Freexul said:

“He doesn't mean it in a bad way, you should remember that Motsepe is president of Ghana too, so he cannot be seen to be biased.”

@Akavelocity said:

“I am waiting patiently to see where this will end.”

@Foreveryoung_ck said:

“He needs to retire as SAFA president.”

@Buja3D said:

"Lucas Radebe is waiting wena madala."

@Huzu4uson said:

"We are now applying for failure, Egos aside, we all involved here!!!"

@Sandilemazibuk9 said:

“Bra Ace, showed leadership skills over Danny yesterday.”

Bafana Bafana vs Ghana: Mzansi football fans call for CAF president Patrice Motsepe’s intervention

In another football story, Briefly News posted that South African football fans are calling CAF president Patrice Motsepe to launch an investigation into match-fixing claims regarding the Bafana Bafana match against Ghana.

Some football lovers say the former Mamelodi Sundowns president must ensure Bafana get justice.

This comes from the fact that Bafana faced Ghana on Sunday night in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against the Black Stars away from home.

As coach Hugo Broos and his men were looking for a draw or a win, the referee handed the hosts a penalty that ensured the former African champions lost the encounter.

Source: Briefly.co.za