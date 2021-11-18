Hiannick Kamba and his wife have been sentenced to 3 years and 10 months imprisonment after the ex-player faked his own death

Kamba grew through the ranks at German club Schalke where he played several matches at youth level along with Manuel Neuer

Reports claim Kamba faked his death in 2016 and his wife was paid €1.2m (just over £1m) by the company with whom the couple had a life insurance policy

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A former footballer Hiannick Kamba who once played alongside Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been sentenced by a German court.

Mirror are reporting that Kamba who featured alongside Bayern Munich goalie Manuel Neuer has bagged a jail term for his involvement in an insurance scam involving him faking his own death.

He grew through the ranks at Schalke with Neuer and featured in a number of matches at youth level, before he spent the other years of his career at several lower-league clubs.

Hiannick Kamba jailed after faking own death. Image: Daily Mirror

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that Kamba retired in 2016, but reports making the rounds reveal how the 35-year-old was found to have faked his death.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The ex-player, along with his wife, have now been sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison for their involvement in a case which the German media describe as having a number of unanswered questions.

German outlet Bild are reporting that Kamba faked his death in 2016, only to return to Germany alive and well three years later.

His wife was paid €1.2m (just over £1m) by the company with whom the couple had a life insurance policy, while one of his former clubs - VfB Huls, who play in North Rhine-Westphalia - even published an obituary after the player's apparent death in a car crash.

However, an investigation was opened when the Congolese player was seen back in Germany.

Upon returning to Germany, Kamba explained his absence by claiming to have been kidnapped and taken to a remote Congolese village before eventually finding his way back to a German embassy, but prosecutor Hauke Schlick disputed the story.

Top Chelsea footballer slams media for mistaking him for Man City star who is being charged for crime

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy has slammed the French and English media who used his picture to depict the story of Man City defender Benjamin Mendy who is being charged with rape, Sport Bible.

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy was also drawn into the conversation as his face was added to stories written about the City star.

The Senegalese goalkeeper condemned the story and believes it showed that racism still exists in England and France.

The 28-year-old posted on his Instagram:

"Sad to see in 2021, in France as well as in England, for some, black people have neither names nor distinct face," he said, in quotes published by the Metro.

Source: Briefly.co.za