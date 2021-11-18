Top 50 footballers have been named around the world and it is no surprise that the usual suspects such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo occupy first and second spots.

News media outlet Goal organized a top 50 selection made by fans all over the world who voted for their favourite footballers.

Interestingly, 22 out of the 50 players voted by fans play in the English Premier League, one play in the Brazilian and the Egyptian leagues respectively.

And the remaining 26 stars ply their trade in the other top four leagues in Europe including the Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A.

Here are the top 50 players for 2021 voted by fans

1) Lionel Messi (PSG)

2) Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United)

3) Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

4) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

5) Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

6) Erling Haaland (BVB)

7) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

8) N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

9) Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

10) Neymar (PSG)

11) Luis Suarez (Ateltico Madrid)

12) Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

13) Angel di Maria (PSG)

14) Bruno Fernandes (Man United)

15) Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

16) Paul Pogba (Man United)

17) Son Heung-Min (Spurs)

18) Harry Kane (Spurs)

19) Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

20) Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

21) Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

22) Jorginho (Chelsea)

23) Phil Foden (Man City)

24) Jan Oblak (Athletico Madrid)

25) Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

26) Pedri (Barcelona)

27) Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

28) Riyad Mahrez (Man City)

29) Ruben Dias (Man City)

30) Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

31) Mason Mount (Chelsea)

32) Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

33) Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

34) Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

35) Keylor Navas (PSG)

36) Raheem Sterling (Man City)

37) Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

38) Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

39) Jack Grealish (Man City)

40) Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

41) Dani Alves (Barcelona)

42) Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

43) Luke Shaw (Man United)

44) Koke (Atletico Madrid)

45) Nicolo Barella (Inter)

46) Gerard Moreno (Villareal)

47) Hulk (Atletico Minero)

48) Burak Yilmaz (Lille)

49) Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly)

50) Takefusa Kubo (Real Madrid, on loan at Real Mallorca)

