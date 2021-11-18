Cristiano Ronaldo was said to be bittered with the way Serbia qualified for the World Cup, knocking Portugal to the qualifying playoffs

A last-gasp header by Mitrovic in Lisbon sealed Serbia’s qualification to the tournament proper in Qatar next year

Portugal manager Fernando Santos stated that Ronaldo was brutally disappointed over the situation they have found themselves

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly upset at Serbian players as they celebrate following their 2-1 win in Lisbon, Reddit reports.

The shocking victory courtesy Aleksandar Mitrovic’s header saw Serbia grab Portugal's World Cup spot in grand style.

Following the result, Portugal will now go through a more difficult playoff campaign next March after Serbia booked automatic ticket.

Cristiano Ronaldo not happy with Serbia's World Cup qualification at the expense of Portugal. Image: Zed Jameson

Source: UGC

In their reverse fixture against Serbia, Ronaldo’s goal was disallowed in the closing seconds and the player quickly told Serbian players that, had the goal stood, they won’t be rejoicing.

Santos said via TVI via Mirror:

"It doesn't make sense. When the game was over, the disappointment was brutal. If it was for the Portuguese, imagine for the players and staff. The players were on the ground.

"I went to the field to support and comfort the players, he [Ronaldo] was telling a Serbian player: 'You wouldn't be laughing if the goal I scored there hadn't been cancelled out'. What I told you was to take it easy."

Ronaldo allowed his frustrations to boil over as he seemed to engage in an angry exchange with their manager Santos.

How referee denied Portugal their World Cup qualification

Ronaldo would have gotten the automatic ticket for Portugal to the World Cup if his last-minute goal against Serbia in the first leg stood.

In the reverse fixture played in Serbia in March, a similar situation occurred where the Portuguese side were denied a win.

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota had put his team ahead in the 11th minute and 36th, but Serbia came back in the second half scoring two goals from the boots of Mitrovic and Nikola Milenkovic.

As the match headed into injury time Ronaldo beat the offside and scored what seemed to be the winner only to be denied by the referee.

Ronaldo hands match shirt to young Irish fan

Briefly News earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had to deal with a young male fan who invaded the pitch during Portugal's 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland during the World Cup qualifier played at the Aviva Stadium.

Despite being frustrated all night by the Irish defence, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner embraced a boy who beat the security operatives stationed inside the stadium.

The boy's incident occurred before Ronaldo gave his shirt to a young girl who also went through the stewards after the final whistle.

