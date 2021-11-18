Edouard Mendy has vented his frustrations on French and British media outlets that used his photo inside Benjamin Mendy's story about sexual molestation

Ferland Mendy's picture was also used in the story as the Manchester City star because they all shared the same surnames

Edouard and Ferland made a social media post claiming that the act of racism still exists in England and France

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy has slammed the French and English media who used his picture to depict the story of Man City defender Benjamin Mendy who is being charged with rape, Sport Bible.

The whole story about the 3 Mendys

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy was also drawn into the conversation as his face was added to stories written about the City star.

Edouard Mendy slams French and Eglish media for using his picture in the story of Benjamin Mendy who is currently charged with rape. Image: James Williamson

Source: UGC

The Senegalese goalkeeper condemned the story and believes it showed that racism still exists in England and France.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The 28-year-old posted on his Instagram:

"Sad to see in 2021, in France as well as in England, for some, black people have neither names nor distinct face," he said, in quotes published by the Metro.

"These 'mistakes' of photos appear anecdotal, but they are quite the opposite, they are highly symbolic.

"It's not that complicated to differentiate two faces, especially when the football jersey is of valuable help."

Los Blancos defender Mendy praised his namesake for speaking out on social media as he tweeted:

"Thank you Edouard Mendy! We are in 2021,' he said followed by three sad face emojis.

"STOP! It will take time but you will end up respecting us! Whether you like it or not."

More trouble as Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy refused bail following meltdown in prison

Briefly News earlier reported that suspended Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy has been refused bail following a reported meltdown at the VIP wing of a prison.

The Frenchman who is being held for r*pe will likely spend another week behind bars after he was transported to the HMP Altcourse last Friday, Marca reports.

The 27-year-old who has been remanded will appear in court on September 10 and he has very expensive lawyers for his defence.

He has been charged with four counts of r*pe and one of s*xual assault and reports have it that a judge sitting at the Chester Crown Court on Wednesday refused his bail application.

A source said via SunSport:

“Mendy’s family will be devastated at the news he is going to stay in prison. They had expected that a judge would let him go home, under strict bail conditions.”

Source: Briefly.co.za