Bafana Bafana: Ghana FA Launches Counter Attack at SAFA’s Unfair Game Claims

The Ghanaian Football Association didn’t waste time to return the jab at the South African Football Association regarding the Sunday match

Bafana Bafana controversially lost 1-0 to Ghana on Sunday away from home and SAFA protested with FIFA, but the West Africans have a different view

GFA alleges that SAFA’s sentiments are irresponsible and lack respect following the defeat where referee Ndiaye Manguetta was not at his best

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Ghanaian Football Association has released a scathing statement in response to the claims made by the South African Football Association on the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

In a lengthy statement sighted by Briefly News, the West African football governing body has called SAFA’s claims as just ‘irresponsible’.

According to various football magazines, the GFA says the statements made by the Johannesburg-based FA are disrespectful and that SAFA has spread falsehoods to the Mzansi media.

Bafana feels they were robbed against Ghana. Image: Ronwen30/AndreAyew10/Safa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Ghana Football Association responds to SAFA claims on the controversial match

The spat between the two football associations emanates from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier that was staged at Cape Coast on Sunday night. SAFA feels Bafana were robbed by referee Ndiaye Manguetta who handed a dubious penalty to the hosts. GFA said in a statement per KickOff:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"It is shocking, irresponsible, and outright disrespectful to note that our colleagues from South Africa Football Association."

GhanaSoccerNet reports that the GFA has exposed SAFA over claims of travelling nine hours from Accra to Cape Coast for the 2022 World Cup final qualifying match against the four-time African champions.

The website has also quoted part of the communique issued by the West Africans on Thursday. The publication reports that GFA is shocked to hear blatant lies from SAFA.

GFA headed online to issue a statement to the media as they plan to contest the protest made by SAFA to FIFA hoping the world’s governing body will order a rematch.

The post reads:

@Teddy_Dwayne said:

“On the penalty, there was contact but the Ghanaian player reaction was highly exaggerated…which could easily pass as a deliberate dive.”

@Gininda_P said:

“This statement is not actually a response about the game that SAFA is lamenting about it's just GFA claiming that they beat Bafana Bafana 2- 0 in the AFCON Qualifier and Champions. That's not part of the matter at all, that's not the climax of the story.”

@Nathi_Radebe25 said:

“You paid the officials, the game will be replayed. These tantrums aren’t going to help you, unfortunately!”

@Meshack_123 said:

“Nevermind logistics and ballboys. Are you not ashamed of being a beneficiary of biased and suspicious refereeing? Don’t you have shame for the unearned privilege of being in the play-offs. If you are so good, you should not have a problem replaying the fixture at a neutral venue.”

@Shibambo_Dan said:

"They are ignoring the most important parts of why SAFA complained to fifa and focusing on the traveling issue it's clear that they know the refereee was on their side ... it goes without saying."

@Ngubencaned said:

"Nothing on the referee and the dubious penalty, could it be they are just trying to muddy the waters to divert attention from the real issue...They sound defeated unless they have evidence they don't want to make public...BafanaBafana has been to at least 3 World Cup as well.."

Disgruntled Bafana Bafana fans react to Ghana’s Andre Ayew: “It was a clear penalty”

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ghana captain Andre Ayew says they deserved to get a penalty when they beat Bafana Bafana 1-0 on Sunday night.

The Black Stars skipper feels they should have been given more penalties in the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

According to football analysts, referee Ndiaye Maguette’s call was dubious in handing a penalty to the hosts and some feel he also failed to give Bafana a fair call.

According to the 31-year-old Al Sadd striker, he insists the Senegalese referee was spot-on in the match on Sunday night but the fans feel differently.

Source: Briefly.co.za