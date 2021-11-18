Zohreh Koudaei has vowed to take legal action against the Jordanian FA after being accused of being a mam

The 32-year-old was key to Iran's qualification to the Asian Cup after saving two penalties in their 4-2 win over Jordan

The allegation was made after Jordan failed to qualify for the women's tournament back in September

Iranian goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei has hit back at Jordan FA claiming that she is a man after their game in the Asian Cup qualifiers, The Sun.

Koudaei made two save in their 4-2 shootout victory to qualify Iran's women for their first-ever appearance at the Asian Cup in their history.

The game which was played back in September in Uzbekistan has been demanded that a gender verification check should be done on Koudeai.

Koudeai's response to the claims against her

The 32-year-old has now come out to speak for the time since the issue was raised as she told Turkish news media outlet Hurriyet:

"I am a woman. This is bullying from Jordan. I will file a lawsuit.

"I will sue the Jordan Football Federation. This is bullying they did."

It is unknown if the Asian Football Confederation have started the investigation claiming they do not disclose such information to the public.

A statement from the AFC read:

"The AFC does not comment on ongoing investigations and/or proceedings, whether actual or potential."

On the other hand, Koudaei has previously faced questions over her gender according to Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya via the Times.

Jordan FA call for confirmation of sex on Iranian goalkeeper Koudeai

Koudaei made two fantastic saves to give the Iranian women a 4-2 victory over their counterparts and earned them qualification into the Asian Cup for the first time.

However, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have filed a complaint that an investigation should be launched into knowing the actual sex of Koudael.

The accusations came after the president of the Jordan Football Association Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein has submitted a "request for gender verification" on Koudael.

