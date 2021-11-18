Real Madrid Legend Snubs Ronaldo Picks Best Striker in the Premier League

Fabio Cannavaro has played down Cristiano Ronaldo and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the best strikers in the English topflight division

The 48-year-old believes Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane are the two hottest forwards but prefers the Korean to the Englishman

Cannavaro who has had coaching experiences in China and the Middle East revealed he would not hesitate to jump at an opportunity in coaching in the Premier League

Fabio Cannavaro has stated that he is afraid of facing Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo or Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during his prime.

The 48-year-old told SunSport:

"Against prime Cannavaro, it would have been tough for anyone."

The former Italy international claims playing against Tottenham's duo of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane would be difficult.

Fabio Cannavaro snubs Ronaldo, Aubameyang picks Tottenham's Heung-Min Son as the best striker in the Premier League. Image: Chris Brunskill, Visionhaus, Martin Rickett/PA Images

Source: UGC

The ex-Juventus and Real Madrid defender emphasized that the Korean striker has been the striker who has impressed him the most.

The 2006 World Cup winner with the Azzurri continued:

"Son and Kane are very, very strong.

"The Korean is the one who impressed me the most.

“Aubameyang is also a terrific player, like Ronaldo. But I wouldn’t have feared them."

The former coach of Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande also suggested that he will be open to opportunities managing in the Premier League.

He added:

"A manager should not set himself limits, I would be open to any kind of experience.

“I would like to manage in England but the same goes for France and Italy."

Chelsea star Mendy slams English and French press for mistaken identity

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy has slammed the French and English media that to depict the story of Man City defender Benjamin Mendy who is being charged with sexual assualt, Sport Bible.

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy was also drawn into the conversation as his face was added to stories written about the City star.

The Senegalese goalkeeper condemned the story and believes it showed that racism still exists in England and France.

The 28-year-old posted on his Instagram:

"Sad to see in 2021, in France as well as in England, for some, black people have neither names nor distinct face," he said, in quotes published by the Metro.

"These 'mistakes' of photos appear anecdotal, but they are quite the opposite, they are highly symbolic.

"It's not that complicated to differentiate two faces, especially when the football jersey is of valuable help.

