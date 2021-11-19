Salah showed his love for animals by offering his matchday shirt for auction

The Egyptian’s shirt that he wore during Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Manchester United will be put up for the highest bidder

The proceeds, according to Salah, will go towards an animal charity in Egypt

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Liverpool superstar Mohammed Salah has announced on Twitter that he is willing to donate the shirt he wore in his side’s 5-0 demolition of Manchester United to an animal charity for auction.

Salah bagged a hat trick as Liverpool saw off Man United 5-0 in October. Image: Michael Regan.

Source: UGC

Salah was the star of the show in that derby as he bagged a hat trick that saw Liverpool completely outclassing their opponents at Old Trafford.

Prior to his goals, Liverpool was well on course for victory courtesy of goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.

Salah would then go on to complete the rout with a hat trick between 38th and 50th minutes.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, November 18, Salah said:

“I will be donating, for auction, the jersey I used in the match of 24 Oct. 2021 against Manchester United, with all proceeds of the auction to go to an animal charity in Egypt. I will let you know where and how to bid.”

“Kindness to animals is the duty of every human being,” the Liverpool star went on.

While no further details of the auction have been released, it is highly likely that the shirt will go for a stupendous price to the highest bidder.

Of Superstars and matchday shirt auctions

It is not strange to see football superstar’s items being auctioned for a great cause.

More recently, Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt which he wore in the win over Tottenham Hotspur and the 2-0 derby loss to Manchester City were put up for auction to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

According to Daily mail, bidding for the shirt in the Spurs win had reached a whopping £36,000 (KSh 5.4 million).

Top Chelsea footballer slams media for mistaking him for Man City star who is being charged for crime

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy has slammed the French and English media who used his picture to depict the story of Man City defender Benjamin Mendy who is being charged with rape, Sport Bible.

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy was also drawn into the conversation as his face was added to stories written about the City star.

The Senegalese goalkeeper condemned the story and believes it showed that racism still exists in England and France.

The 28-year-old posted on his Instagram:

"Sad to see in 2021, in France as well as in England, for some, black people have neither names nor distinct face," he said, in quotes published by the Metro.

Source: Briefly.co.za