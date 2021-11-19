Jurgen Klopp confirmed Liverpool trio of Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson were available for selection against Arsenal on Saturday

Mane had an injury scare after hurting his ribs while on international duty

Klopp however confirmed that the Senegalese was available despite initial concerns

The Reds will be looking to bounce back from a shock 3-2 defeat to West Ham before the international break

Liverpool have been handed a major injury boost ahead of the match against Arsenal on Saturday, November 20.

Klopp has quelled fears of Sadio Mane's absence by revealing the Senegalese is available for the Arsenal clash. Photo: Getty.

Jurgen Klopp recently revealed that his superstar Sadio Mane was fit to be in the line-up against the Gunners at Anfield.

There were initial fears that Mane would miss the clash after picking up a rib injury while on international duty with Senegal. But in his latest press conference, Klopp eased the fears by confirming the Senegalese was fit, saying:

"Sadio is fine. Everybody who had a rib bruise knows it's an annoying thing. But Sad trained here with us now in all sessions. We took him out a little bit earlier here and there when we knew now it will be full contact, stuff like this, just to give it a bit more time to settle. But he looks fine. Robbo was lucky, we can probably say,. It was a little bit DOMS, the intensity of all the games he played probably, rather than anything else."

Liverpool’s stern test against in-form Gunners

A few weeks ago, Liverpool would have been expected to cruise against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. But after losing their opening three games, the Gunners have turned their season around in impressive fashion, going unbeaten in eight league games.

The Gunner’s impressive run makes them a formidable force, even against Liverpool, who are looking to bounce back from a shock 3-2 defeat to West Ham before the international break.

Mane has been a crucial part of Liverpool’s success so far this season, scoring eight goals in 15 games across all competitions. The triple injury boost for Jurgen Klopp will be largely welcomed, especially since his side has struggled with injuries once again this season.

While Liverpool were severely hurt by a defensive crisis last season, it is the midfield that has been left ruing injuries so far this campaign.

