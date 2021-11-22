Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be receiving a huge payout as a severance package following his sacking at Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly pocket a mouthwatering £7.5m (about KSh 1.1 billion) payout from Man United after he was sacked as manager.

Source: Getty Images

Solskjaer was shown the door at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 21, barely hours after United were humiliated 4-1 by Watford at Vicarage Road.

His sacking came after weeks of immense pressure occasioned by the Red Devils' woeful run of results which included heavy defeats to rivals Liverpool and Man City.

The Old Trafford dwellers had managed just one win in seven Premier League outings, leaving them 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

It is understood Solskjaer was hoping to remain in charge until at least the end of the season with his lucrative deal with the club running until the summer of 2024.

However, United were left with no choice but to terminate his contract early to usher in a new era at the club.

The Sun now reports the Manchester club will be forced to pay the 48-year-old a year's worth of salary as his severance package amounting to £7.5m.

This comes as a hefty price for United who decided to hand Ole a new three-year lucrative contract in the summer after showing glimpses of progress.

His former teammate Michael Carrick has now been installed as caretaker boss as the club looks for an interim solution pending the appointment of a substantive replacement at the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers are some of the names that have been floated for the Old Trafford job.

Ole's future plans

Earlier, Briefly News reported Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he will be looking to move back to Norway after his dismissal at Man United.

The sacked United tactician divulged he wants to make up for lost time with his family after a challenging period at the helm of affairs at Old Trafford.

He, however, was quick to reveal he has an itching desire to return to football management at some stage.

