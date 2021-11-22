Wayne Rooney Speaks on Replacing Solskjaer as Man United Boss

Wayne Rooney had been mooted for a coaching role at Man United after the exit of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Man United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed he is not in the run for a coaching role at Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Wayne Rooney had been mooted for a coaching role at Man United after the exit of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

United are in the market in search of a replacement for Solskjaer who was dismissed on Sunday, November 21.

The Norwegian was shown the door after a string of poor results - with his last outing in charge ending in a 4-1 frustrating defeat against lowly-ranked Watford.

Michael Carrick has already been named as the caretaker manager pending the appointment of someone else to take over in an interim capacity.

However, Rooney, who had been cited for the role in some quarters has ruled out himself from the role, insisting he is only keen to get Derby through their current crisis.

Speaking on the rumours, the United icon who played alongside Solskjaer at some point in their careers expressed his sympathy at seeing the Norwegian sacked.

“Firstly, it's always sad when a manager loses his job, especially a former team-mate of mine. I feel for Ole. In terms of myself, I'm committed to this club until I'm told otherwise," Rooney said as quoted by The Sun.

The former England international went on to discuss his managerial future, divulging he is still committed to his role at Derby County.

“I'm Derby County manager and I'll keep working hard to get the best results on the pitch for this team," he added.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked after Man United’s poor performance, temporary manager in charge

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Manchester United are having a bad run of luck. The club has lost six of its last seven Premier League matches.

As a result, the club has decided to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The first-team coach, Michael Carrick, has been temporarily promoted to take charge of the team until a replacement is appointed.

The last defeat against Watford was the final straw, the 4-1 loss was humiliating for the club according to the BBC.

This was just another humiliation in a long line of disastrous matches, such as the 5-0 thrashing from Liverpool.

