Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move to Man United following the saving of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager

Reports claim the Paris Saint-Germain boss is ready to work in the English top-flight division again after his spell with Tottenham

The 49-year-old who was appointed manager of PSG earlier year has not been able to settle in the French capital

Mauricio Pochettino could be on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain to Man United according to reports, Sport Bible.

The Argentine gaffer has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Old Trafford following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mauricio Pochettino is ready to quit PSG to become Solskjaer's replacement at Man United. Image: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images

The Norwegian boss was sacked as manager of United following the 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road.

Several managers have been linked to replace Solskjaer and Pochettino is the latest high profile coach on the radar of the Red Devils.

Pochettino was formerly linked to the Theatre of Dreams in 2018 shortly after Jose Mourinho was sacked before Solskjaer was appointed as interim manager before getting the role on permanent basis.

He was one of the names in the frame to take the job at United back in December 2018 when Jose Mourinho was sacked. United appointed Solskjaer as interim boss and then gave him the role full-time following a strong start.

According to Daily Mail, Pochettino is willing to return to the Premier League with United during the middle of the current season.

The 49-year-old joined French giants PSG earlier in the year and signed a new deal that would keep him at Parc des Princes until the summer of 2023.

Pochettino's family are currently residing in London as the Argentine gaffer has not quite settled in the French capital as he stays in a hotel.

Solskjaer to be paid hefty amount after being sacked as Man United boss

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly pocket a mouthwatering £7.5million (R159 million) payout from Man United after he was sacked as manager.

Solskjaer was shown the door at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 21, barely hours after United were humiliated 4-1 by Watford at Vicarage Road.

His sacking came after weeks of immense pressure occasioned by the Red Devils' woeful run of results which included heavy defeats to rivals Liverpool and Man City.

