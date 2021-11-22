Mzansi Football Fans Want Al Ahly’s Pitso Mosimane to Take Manchester United Job

South African football fans are calling for Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane to lead Manchester United, who recently fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester fired the former striker on Sunday following the 4-1 loss at the hands of Watford and Mosimane’s name has been mentioned

The Red Devils are currently without a coach as they still look to find Solskjaer’s replacement with immediate effect

South African football fans are now calling for Manchester United bosses to give Pitso Mosimane the managerial role. This comes after the Red Devils decided to fire coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the past weekend.

The English Premier League giants suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford and the club’s hierarchy opted against retaining the former striker.

In an immediate response to the news, fans are now urging the Red Devils management to consider Mzansi’s finest coach, who is currently contracted to Al Ahly in Egypt. According to a social media post by @Riccosnow, he argues that Mosimane has been linked with the coaching job at Old Trafford.

Fans want Pitso Mosimane to coach Manchester United

In what is now a trending post on Twitter, fans are now sharing their views as they look at the news linking the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss with one of the top jobs in the world of football.

After four matches into the new season, the Cairo-based side is yet to lose as they top the log table with 12 points from four wins. He said:

“Breaking News: Pitso Mosimane has been linked as the next manager for #ManUtd as talks on Ole being sacked after yet another loss is on everyone's mind. Could he change things around at #MUFC Manchester United?”

The post reads:

