Barcelona Set to Terminate Contract of Player Who Refused to Accept Pay Cut

Samuel Umtiti could be forced out of Barcelona after declining to accept a wage reduction at the Camp Nou

The 28-year-old has failed to reach full fitness since recovering from series of recurring injuries in the last two seasons

The France international refused to leave the club when the likes of Nice, Besiktas and Lazio came calling in the summer

Barcelona could bring an end to Samuel Umtiti's contract after the Frenchman refused to accept a pay cut, Daily Mail, Sport.

The out-favour centre-back pockets £208,000-per-week despite not having a regular starting shirt for La Blaugrana in a couple of seasons.

And the Camp Nou outfit are looking to get the 28-year-old off their books after the French defender refused to accept a reduction in salary.

Barcelona set to terminate the contract of Samuel Umtiti after refusing to accept salary reduction. Image: Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press

Umtiti's frustrations at Barcelona

Umtiti has been struggling to gain fitness and form in recent months since coming back from knee surgery.

The France international was been snubbed by former boss Ronald Koeman and current coach Xavi Hernandez does not deem him fit for his squad.

And contract termination is now seen as the best option for both the club and the World Cup winner.

Umtiti was signed from Lyon in 2016 for £20million and was a regular starter for the Catalan giants in his first two seasons.

He has been sidelined with a series of injury problems as he managed to make just six appearances last season and ten times the year before that.

The French star contracted Covid-19 which kept him out for five months last season and it further affect his recovery to full fitness.

Barcelona tried selling Umtiti off in October but he refused offers from clubs like Nice, Besiktas and Lazio, insisting he wanted a Champions League side.

