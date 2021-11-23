Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane showed a different side recently when he angrily reacted to an Egyptian football journalist

The unidentified reporter asked the Ahly coach about his substitutions, suggesting he should have brought on Amar Hamdy, and Pitso got riled up by the opinion

Football fans are responding to the clip and many are impressed with the former Mamelodi Sundowns’ coaches handing of the conversation

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is fuming after he was asked a question by a journalist following their 3-2 win in the Egyptian Premier League match against Ghazi El-Mahalla on Monday. The Red Devils manager was infuriated and lashed out.

According to a video circulating on social media, a football writer asked ‘Jingles’ about his substitutions, in particular about Luis Miquissone and Amar Hamdy, and his thoughts on the hard-fought win.

The South African was not pleased with the question and immediately hit back, saying that he has no star in his team. He even explained that he could replace Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau, saying he has equal players.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was angered by a football journalist. Image: @AlAhlyEnglish/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane angrily reacts to a football journalist

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach was particularly quizzed about Luis Miquissone, who netted their winning goal against the EPL side. It seems the journo suggested that Mosimane should have brought on Amar Hamdy. He vented out in a viral video:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Miquissone is good at playing on the wing and Ammar is not good at that. Miquissone is a player at Al Ahly and has the same chances as Ahmed Abdelkader and El-Shahat to participate, and I will replace any player, as Afsha, Percy Tau and Mohamed Sherif. We do not have a star for the team.”

IdiskiTimes' Velile Mnyandu posted the video on social media and wrote a strong caption to go with the clip:

Soccer fans offer opinions on Pitso's substitution choices and reactions in the interview

@NjieEnow said:

“Destroy the agenda even before it is set. That was Hugo Broos' mantra. Man will show up at the press conference and just shred all the controversial topics that lads didn't have much to write about.”

@Kevin7Worldwide said:

“He's even started understanding Arabic, they are in trouble!”

@Dman_ZN said:

“Ooooh NO! They have pressed Pitso's button, from now onwards he is going to master the art of replying in Arabic, as it seems he already understands parts of it.”

@TlhabaneJay said:

“I love how he handled this question. Those journalists don't want coach Pitso. Sir Pitso, they wanna push negative agendas.”

Mzansi football fans want Al Ahly’s Pitso Mosimane to take Manchester United job

In a previous post, Briefly News reported that South African football fans are now calling for Manchester United bosses to give Pitso Mosimane the managerial role.

This comes after the Red Devils decided to fire coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the past weekend. The English Premier League giants suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford and the club’s hierarchy opted against retaining the former striker.

In an immediate response to the news, fans are now urging the Red Devils management to consider Mzansi’s finest coach, who is currently contracted to Al Ahly in Egypt.

Source: Briefly.co.za