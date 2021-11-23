Three Premier League managers have been nominated by FIFA for the best coach award for their exploits last season

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel, Man City's Pep Guardiola and Tottenham's Antonio Conte have all been selected for the prestigious award

Others are Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone, Italy's Roberto Mancini, Bayern's Hansi Flick and Argentina's Lionel Scaloni

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Thomas Tuchel will be aiming to win the FIFA Best Men’s Coach Award after helping win the Champions League title for a second time last season, Tribuna, The Athletic.

The coaches nominated and their achievements

The Greman gaffer will be contending with Italian national team boss Roberto Mancini who led the Azzurri's to a second European title at Wembley.

Thomas Tuchel leads 7 coaches for FIFA's Best Coach award in a 7-man list released. Photo by John Walton, Ian Macnoil and Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: UGC

Another contender on the list is Pep Guardiola who led Manchester City to the Premier League title, his third in his fourth season as coach of the Etihad outfit.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Lionel Scaloni wrote his name in the history books of Argentina after guiding the Albiceleste to their first Copa America title in 25 years. The former West Ham star has also been nominated.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has also been nominated for helping his side win the Copa America title earlier this year.

Diego Simeone's exploits with Atletico Madrid last season, winning La Liga title did not also go unnoticed for a worthy nomination.

Here are the list of 7 coaches nominated by FIFA:

1.) Antonio Conte (Italy/ FC Internazionale Milan /Tottenham Hotspur FC)

2.) Hansi Flick (German/FC Bayern München/German national team)

3.) Pep Guardiola (Spain/Manchester City FC)

4,) Roberto Mancini (Italy/Italian national team)

5.) Lionel Sebastián Scaloni (Argentina/Argentinian national team)

6.) Diego Simeone (Argentina/Atlético de Madrid)

7.) Thomas Tuchel (Germany/Chelsea FC)

Pochettino ready to quit PSG to become Man United manager

Meanwhile, Briedly News had earlier reported that Mauricio Pochettino could be on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain to Man United according to reports, Sport Bible.

The Argentine gaffer has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Old Trafford following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian boss was sacked as manager of United following the 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road.

Solskjaer set to get huge amount as pay off from Man United

Briefly News had also reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly pocket a mouthwatering £7.5million (R160m) payout from Man United after he was sacked as manager.

Solskjaer was shown the door at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 21, barely hours after United were humiliated 4-1 by Watford at Vicarage Road.

His sacking came after weeks of immense pressure occasioned by the Red Devils' woeful run of results which included heavy defeats to rivals Liverpool and Man City.

Source: Briefly.co.za