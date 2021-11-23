Paul Merson seems unimpressed with ousted Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for re-signing Ronaldo

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Old Trafford on transfer window deadline day after 12 years

Despite scoring nine goals in thirteen matches, Merson stated that the arrival of the former Real Madrid man scuppered Solskjaer’s plans

Famous Arsenal star Paul Merson has lashed out at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blaming the ousted manager over re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford.

Merson also pointed out at the use of Jadon Sancho days after Norwegian tactician was shown the exit door at the Old Trafford.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United on the transfer deadline day and he has been impressive as he saved them a couple of times with late goals in Europe against Villarreal and Atalanta in the Champions League.

Although it was uncertain that the Portuguese would return to the Premier League, but the 36-year-old completed a blockbuster move re-joining the Red Devil son transfer deadline day.

But having scored 9 goals in 13 matches, Paul Merson insist that bringing Ronaldo back to the Old Trafford ruined all of Solskjaer's summer plans, leading to his sacking.

The former Arsenal star said on Sky Sports:

"I feel sorry for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He had a plan at the start of the season, having finished second last season. He's chased Jadon Sancho for a long time, got him in, and he's given Edinson Cavani another year.

"Then, he gets given Ronaldo. I think he's thrown it all out of the window. From day one, they're not a better team with Ronaldo in it.

"You don't go 29 games unbeaten away without playing a certain way, and bringing Sancho in gave them another weapon to play that way.

"With Ronaldo up there, you don't have that weapon to play on the counter-attack anymore. And Bruno Fernandes was their best player last season - he's hardly had a touch this season!

"It's all snowballed for Solskjaer. He had a plan, and the Ronaldo situation threw it all out of the window, just before the season started."

