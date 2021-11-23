Zlatan Ibrahimovic has stated that he is not ashamed to repeat the same challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta if need be

The 40-year-old was booked for his harsh tackle on the Chelsea defender during the Qatar 2022 qualifiers

The AC Milan forward revealed that he reacted to what the Blues captain had done to one of his teammates

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has stated that he would repeat his tackle on Chelsea's Cesare Azpilicueta if they cross paths on the field again, Sport Bible.

The Swedish striker nudged the Spanish defender during their World Cup qualifiers where the AC Milan star was booked.

Spain were about taking a corner kick as Ibrahimovic obstructed the Chelsea star who collapsed to the ground before the ball was taken.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists he does not regret his challenge on Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta during their World Cup qualifiers. Photo by JORGE GUERRERO

Source: UGC

Replay showed that Ibrahimovic pushed Azpilicueta from behind and was shown a yellow card by the referee.

What Ibramhimovic said about Azpilicueta

The former Man United star was asked if there was a prior incident between himself and the Chelsea captain he told Guardian:

"The other day in the national team, I gave a tackle to [Spain’s Azpilicueta]. I did it on purpose," he told the Guardian, after graciously admitting he isn't perfect.

"I’m not ashamed to say it because he did something stupid to my player. Acting big to my player.

"It was a stupid thing but I would still do it to make him understand: ‘You don’t f****ng do that. You don’t have balls to do it against me. But I will show you what happens if you do it to me.’

"That’s why I did it.”

When asked of Azpilicueta's reaction Ibrahimovic added:

"What can he say?

"He will not say it to me but he will say it to my player – who will do nothing because he’s too nice. It was not a good thing by me, but I would still do it. That’s me. I’m not ashamed to say it."

"...I did a stupid thing. [But] I will do it again. 100%."

