Barcelona Legends Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto’o spotted enjoying emotional reunion

Ronaldinho played at Spanish club Barcelona alongside Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o and now they have reunited

The superstars were spotted as they shared a hug and reminisced their old times together at the Camp Nou

The superstars played under manager Frank Rijkaard and they went on to win two La Liga titles and bringing the European Cup in 2006

Former Barcelona superstars Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto’o have been spotted together as a clip continues to make the rounds on social media, Heavy.com reports.

The Catalan club has been home to some of the finest footballers and two of their legends were spotted in a clip hugging each other.

GiveMeSport reports that Ronaldinho and Eto’o were captured sharing a warm embrace and chatting, although there was also time for a bit of fun too.

The pair had a historical time at the Camp Nou under manager Frank Rijkaard as they went on to win two La Liga titles and bringing the European Cup back to the Camp Nou in 2006.

Ronaldinho backs Xavi to succeed

Meanwhile, Brazilian star Ronaldinho is backing former teammate Xavi who was appointed at new Barcelona manager to succeed.

The skillful star offered his thoughts on the new coach and is backing the World Cup winner to help bring success back to Barcelona, as reported by Yahoo Sports via Standard.

“I think he will improve Barcelona because he’s a great coach. As a player, we’ve all seen his football, and as a coach he’s been very good."

“I hope things are good for him, and I hope that Barça will be there at the top again after a great year. All of us who love Barcelona hope so.”

Ronaldinho makes return to PSG, shares warm moment with Lionel Messi

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that there was a beautiful moment in Paris moments before the clash against PSG and Leipzig as Lionel Messi shared an embrace with his mentor Ronaldinho on Tuesday, October 19.

Ronaldinho was among the VIPs in attendance at the Parc des Princes ahead of a crunch Champions League tie.

He was received warmly by the fans and before kick-off, he walked around on the touchline, waving to fans and sharing brief greetings with PSG players.

