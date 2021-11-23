Lionel Messi has spoken about his rival Cristiano Ronaldo who seems to have started well at Manchester United

Both Messi and Ronaldo moved during the summer transfer window, with the Argentine leaving Barcelona to PSG while the Portuguese dumped Juventus

According to Messi, Cristiano already knew the club, but it is at another stage and now he has adapted there

Barcelona legend and Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi has shared his thoughts about fierce rival Cristiano Ronaldo who returned to former club Manchester United, Football365 reports.

The Portuguese sensation who returned to the Old Trafford club on transfer window deadline day is under intense pressure following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Messi and Ronaldo both made blockbuster moves during the summer, with the Argentine leaving Spanish club Barcelona to French side PSG, while the latter returned to Old Trafford.

Both players have had mixed starts at their respective clubs as Ronaldo has scored nine goals in 11 matches for the Red Devils so far, while Messi has scored just two goals for the French club. Messi told Marca:

"United is a very strong team with great players. Cristiano already knew the club, but it’s in another stage and now he has adapted in an impressive way. From the beginning he has scored goals as always and had no problems adapting. In the Premier League it is not as good as we all thought, but it is a very difficult and even competition in which things take a lot of turns. After December it changes a lot and anything can happen."

