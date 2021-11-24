“Bring Back Zuma”: Kaizer Chiefs Reportedly Conclude Hearing on Dumisani Zuma

South African media reports have shed the light on the matter involving Kaizer Chiefs and player Dumisani Zuma

Zuma was suspended by Chiefs a few weeks ago after he was allegedly arrested for drinking and driving in Sandton, Johannesburg

The 26-year-old was sidelined from all club related activities and the hearing has been finalised but there is no decision on his future as yet

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Media reports circulating in South Africa indicate that Kaizer Chiefs have already finalised the internal disciplinary seating involving attacker Dumisani Zuma. Amakhosi announced the suspension of the Pietermaritzburg-born star more than a week ago.

The suspension comes after ‘Msholozi’ was allegedly arrested for drunken driving in Johannesburg and the club moved swiftly to sideline the former Bloemfontein Celtic player.

Local media reports from a football website suggest that Zuma’s matter has been finalised by the Naturena-based giants. Soccer Laduma has provided an update on the skilful attacker’s situation.

Local reports suggest that Kaizer Chiefs have finalised the disciplinary hearing on Dumisani Zuma. Image: @Dumi_Zuma/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs finalise internal hearing for Dumisani Zuma

Despite the weekly paper reporting that their sources have made it clear that Amakhosi did sit down with the player, a decision on the way forward is yet to be taken.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

On the same story, The South African has it that the 26-year-old was suspended in the wake of reports that he was jailed in Sandton, Jozi, at the beginning of this month. It was also mentioned in the media that the nippy attacker was granted bail of R1 000.

Coming back to football matters, Amakhosi are finalising their preparations to face AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership as they are gunning for their third league win on the trot. The clash will get underway on Wednesday at 17:30 at FNB Stadium.

In addition, the Cape Town-based weekly newspaper also headed online to share the news and the Glamour Boys’ fans are posting their thoughts on the matter.

The post reads:

@RaletMan said:

“The boy made a mistake, forgive and let the boy play, we need him.”

@HMandlendoda said:

“Bring back Zuma.”

@Jazzlinjay said:

“And the hearing outcome?”

Kaizer Chiefs move swiftly to suspend midfielder Dumisani Zuma for ill discipline

On the same story on Chiefs, Briefly News published that Kaizer Chiefs have swiftly moved to suspend attacker Dumisani Zuma following media reports that he was reportedly arrested for drunken driving.

The Pietermaritzburg-born star was working hard behind the scenes to regain his full fitness as the club recently announced. However, it seems he could not wait for his opportunity and allegedly lost his discipline.

The Naturena-based outfit released a brief statement regarding the former Bloemfontein Celtic star. Chiefs revealed that ‘Msholozi’ is suspended from all club related activities pending an internal disciplinary hearing.

Source: Briefly.co.za