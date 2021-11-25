Liverpool vs FC Porto Champions League game ended in a comfortable 2-0 win for the Reds at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp's men finished as group winners with Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah with two classy finishes

AC Milan and Atletico Madrid match ended in a 1-0 win for the Serie A side to keep the chance for second spot wide open

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Liverpool continued their dominant run in Group as they beat FC Porto by 2-0 in their Champions League tie at Anfield.

The Reds have won all of their five matches in Group B and will finish top of the table as they progressed to the round of 16.

Jurgen Klopp's side did not have much problems in recording their fifth win as they completed the double over their Portuguese counterparts.

Liverpool beat FC Porto 2- to record their fifth straight win in Group B. Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC

Source: UGC

Summary of the game

Sadio Mane had his goal disallowed in the first half after the VAR spotted the Senegalese marginally offside in the build-up.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Porto should have taken the lead on two occasions as Otavio and Medhi Taremi missed two glaring opportunities.

The Primera Liga side were made to pay for their misses Thiago Alcantar opened the scoring for the Reds in the 52nd minute with a brilliant technique from outside of the 18-yard box.

Mohamed Salah got a well-deserved goal with 20 minutes left on the clock to seal victory for the high-flying English club.

On the other fixture of the group, AC Milan recorded a shock 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Junior Messias headed home the decisive winner three minutes from time to throw the battle for second place wide open.

Liverpool have 15 points while Porto are second with 5 while Atletico and Milan share five points each, which would take the battle for the last round of 16 slot down the wire.

Former Premier League manager ready to quit top European club to become Solskjaer's replacement at Man United

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Mauricio Pochettino could be on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain to Man United according to reports, Sport Bible.

The Argentine gaffer has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Old Trafford following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian boss was sacked as manager of United following the 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road.

Several managers have been linked to replace Solskjaer and Pochettino is the latest high profile coach on the radar of the Red Devils.

Source: Briefly.co.za