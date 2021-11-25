Juventus Star Names Premier League Club as the Best Team in Europe Right Now

Wojciech Szczesny has claimed that only Chelsea plays better than any team in Europe at the moment

The Blues demolished Szczesny's Juve 4-0 in their Champions League tie to book a place in the last 16

The west Londoners are currently the reigning European champions and will be looking to defend the crown this season

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has claimed Chelsea is the best team in Europe right now.

Szczesny made the claim after the Blues demolished the Italian giants 4-0 in the Champions League on the night of Tuesday, 23 November. The emphatic result earned Chelsea a place in the knockout round of the European competition as they look to defend the title they won last season.

While Man City and Bayern Munich have been earmarked as early favourites to conquer Europe this season, Szczesny believes Chelsea are the team to beat.

According to the former Arsenal goalkeeper, the west Londoners made Juve look like a "middle-class" team during their recent meeting. Szczesny told Polsat Sport.

"Yes, only their team (Chelsea) plays even better, because at the moment I think they are the best team in Europe. You have to congratulate them and try, maybe not in the near future, but try to catch up with them."

Juve, just like Chelsea are also through to the knockout phase of the Champions League as they are currently with 12 points - on level with the Blues with only a match left to play.

The Italian side has won four of their last five fixtures in Group H - a pool that includes Zenit St. Petersburg and Swedish giants, Malmo.

