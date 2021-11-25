Victor Osimhen and three other African stars will miss the 2022 AFCON slate for Cameroon in February

It remains uncertain if the Napoli striker would be fit enough to fly Nigeria's flag at the soccer fiesta in the West African nation

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, Senegal's Kreppin Diatta and Cote d'Ivoire's Gervinho would also not be available due to respective injuries

Victor Osimhen tops the list of African stars that will likely miss the AFCON 2020 tournament in Cameroon.

Osihmen's injury

The Napoli striker suffered a broken cheekbone during Napoli's first loss of the season to Serie A defending champions Inter Milan.

Victor Osimhen, Youssef En-Nesyri, Gervinho and Kreppin Diatta could miss AFCOn 2022. Image: Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press, Seyit Ahmet Eksik/Anadolu Agency

The 22-year-old then underwent surgery and has been ruled out of action for the next three weeks which could filter into the AFCON period.

Kreppin Diatta

Another notable star that will be missing at Africa's biggest soccer fiesta next is Senegal's Kreppin Diatta.

The AS Monaco star suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will not stand a chance of recovering in time before the tournament.

Youssef En-Nesyri

High-flying Moroccan star Youssef En-Nesyri has been having a niggling muscle injury and could be out until January and the start of February, according to Estadio Deportivo.

The 24-year-old has been in good scoring form since he joined Sevilla two seasons ago, scoring crucial goals for Julen Lopetegui's side.

Gervinho

Cote d'Ivoire legend Gervinho suffered a horrible injury while on duty for Trabzonspor back in October and he was immediately rushed to the hospital, Goal.

Osimhen out for 3 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Victor Osimhen will be out of action for the next three months after undergoing surgery on his cheekbone, Goal, Napoli.

The Napoli striker was involved in a clash-of-heads with Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar during their Serie A match played at the San Siro.

The 22-year-old suffered multiple facial fractures as he was substituted in the 66th minute with his face dented.

