Victor Osimhen Tops List of 4 Big African Superstars Set to Miss AFCON 2022 Due to Injuries
- Victor Osimhen and three other African stars will miss the 2022 AFCON slate for Cameroon in February
- It remains uncertain if the Napoli striker would be fit enough to fly Nigeria's flag at the soccer fiesta in the West African nation
- Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, Senegal's Kreppin Diatta and Cote d'Ivoire's Gervinho would also not be available due to respective injuries
Victor Osimhen tops the list of African stars that will likely miss the AFCON 2020 tournament in Cameroon.
Osihmen's injury
The Napoli striker suffered a broken cheekbone during Napoli's first loss of the season to Serie A defending champions Inter Milan.
The 22-year-old then underwent surgery and has been ruled out of action for the next three weeks which could filter into the AFCON period.
Kreppin Diatta
Another notable star that will be missing at Africa's biggest soccer fiesta next is Senegal's Kreppin Diatta.
The AS Monaco star suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will not stand a chance of recovering in time before the tournament.
Youssef En-Nesyri
High-flying Moroccan star Youssef En-Nesyri has been having a niggling muscle injury and could be out until January and the start of February, according to Estadio Deportivo.
The 24-year-old has been in good scoring form since he joined Sevilla two seasons ago, scoring crucial goals for Julen Lopetegui's side.
Gervinho
Cote d'Ivoire legend Gervinho suffered a horrible injury while on duty for Trabzonspor back in October and he was immediately rushed to the hospital, Goal.
