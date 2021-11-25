Champions League: Who Has Qualified and Who Has Been Eliminated

All English sides have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League

Dark Horses Ajax also qualified as group winners after an impressive campaign in their group

Teams will learn their last 16 fate on December 13, when the draw will be held

The 2021/22 Champions League is slowly taking shape, with a number of big names already securing their tickets to the knockout stages.

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League takes place on December 13. Image: UEFA Champions League.

Source: Getty Images

2013/14 finalists Atletico Madrid, however, are among the giants who are currently facing elimination as they find themselves in danger of slipping to the Europa League, going into the final round of group games.

As far as the last 16 is concerned, all English teams have gone through their groups, some with better records than others.

Liverpool have been the most impressive of the English teams in the Champions League so far this season, with their 2-0 win over Porto on Wednesday, November 24 emphasizing their superiority as they have won all their games in Group B.

Manchester City also advanced as group winners following their 2-1 comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Manchester United, who are still in the hunt for an interim boss, broke down Villareal to ensure they progressed to the knockout stages, and they are also guaranteed of finishing as group winners.

Chelsea’s win over Juventus on Tuesday also ensured they secured ticket to the last 16, but whether they will advance as group winners is yet to be seen.

The following are the sides that have qualified for the last 16 before the group stage has been concluded:

Ajax (Group winners)

Bayern Munich (Group winners)

Chelsea

Inter Milan

Juventus

Liverpool (Group winners)

Manchester United (Group winners)

Manchester City (Group winners)

Paris Saint-Germain

Sporting Lisbon

Real Madrid

German giants Borussia Dortmund, against the odds, were plunged into the Europa League after a 3-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon. They join teams Besiktas, Malmoe, Leipzig , Dynamo Kiev and Young Boys in the Europa League.

Group G

Perhaps the most underrated but competitive group in the Champions League so far has been Group G, which has Lille (8pts), RB Salzburg(7pts), Sevilla (6pts) and German outfit Wolfsburg (5pts).

All these teams have somehow snatched points from each other and, going into the final group game, there are no guarantees for anyone as either one of these sides can proceed or get knocked out.

The draw for the last 16 will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on December 13.

Chelsea's EPL and CL chances under threat

Briefly News earlier reported that Ben Chilwell's remarkable season could be coming to an end after he sustained a knee injury during Chelsea's 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League, The Sun.

The Blues fear that the Englishman has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament which would come as a huge blow to the west London club.

The 24-year-old was helped out of the pitch with 19 minutes left on the clock after jarring his leg when he went past Adrien Rabiot.

The England international will undergo scans and the result could be a devastating blow for the European champions.

Chelsea's campaign this season in the Premier league and the Champions League have been convincing and losing Chilwell affect their chances this season.

