6 Managers Man United Have Interviewed for The Vacant Old Trafford Job

Man United are hunting for an ideal interim manager to take charge as manager until the end of the season

Ernesto Valverde is believed to be the leading candidate to land the job and he is said to have already been interviewed

Former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca and Frenchman Rudi Garcia are the other managers who have been earmarked for the role

Former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is reportedly among the six candidates Man United have interviewed for the vacant Old Trafford job.

United are understood to have shortlisted a number of managers to take the reins on an interim basis pending the appointment of a permanent manager following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer was shown the door after a torrid run of results which included five defeats in seven Premier League fixtures.

The final straw of his tenure saw the Red Devils suffer a 4-1 humiliating defeat in the hands of newly-promoted Watford.

Man United managerial options

While Michael Carrick has since taken charge as the caretaker manager, United are still shopping for a substantive replacement who will take over until the end of the season.

Mirror UK reports the club's executive vice-chair Ed Woodward and managing director Richard Arnold have been working around the clock to identify an ideal candidate to get the job.

According to the publication, Valverde tops the list of managers who have since been interviewed and he is in a pole position to land the role.

Former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick is the other potential candidate for the Old Trafford hotseat alongside ex-Dortmund tactician Lucien Favre.

Others are Frenchman Rudi Garcia and Paulo Fonseca who was sacked at AS Roma to pave way for the arrival of José Mourinho.

Michael Carrick last resort

Incredibly, Carrick is also being considered should every other option fail.

The 40-year-old who was part of Solskjaer's coaching staff has already managed United in one match which ended in a 2-0 win for the Red Devils.

He is sure to remain in the dugout when the Old Trafford dwellers take on Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend.

Zidane backed for United job

Earlier, Briefly News reported former Man United star Louis Saha has identified to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager at Old Trafford.

Saha contends Zidane is best suited to take over at the Theatre of Dreams, with the Frenchman currently out of job after quitting his role at Real Madrid at the end of last season.

Source: Briefly.co.za