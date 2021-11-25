Former Orlando Pirates defender Patrick Phungwayo is out of prison after he was given R5 000 bail on Thursday

The ex-Pirates left-back is reportedly facing numerous charges, including house robbery and hijacking

A local website has quoted the 33-year-old’s friend confirming the news of his release, however he will appear in court on Monday

Former Orlando Pirates defender Patrick Phungwayo was released from prison on Thursday after he was arrested on a number of charges. The former Buccaneers left-back was held behind bars last week for alleged involvement in various crimes, such as housebreaking and car hijacking.

According to a local football website, ‘Boka’ has been granted bail of R5 000 after appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

Former Orlando Pirates defender Patrick Phungwayo has been released from prison on R5 000 bail. Image: @OfficialPSL/Twitter

Former Bafana Bafana defender Patrick Phungwayo released on R5 000 bail

KickOff has it that the former Free State Stars and Wits University star has been released from the prison cells. However, the Alexandra-born playrer is scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday. The Cape Town-based website has quoted Phungwayo’s friend, Joe Seanego, who confirmed the ex-baller’s release:

"Yes the boy is out, we are busy paying his R5 000 bail as we speak. At the moment we are still in court, as they are still going to inform us on when he is expected to appear in court again."

The South African also published that Seanego said the 33-year-old’s charge has been lowered from stage five to stage one. Seanego believes the downgrade will come with a sigh of relief from the player.

@Dongeo80sbaby said:

"You’re aware that he left Pirates and played for Free State Stars too right, or is your mission to taint the name of Pirates with more mud?"

Apart from house robbery and car hijacking, the former Soweto giants campaigner was found with stolen property, cars and housebreaking implements, according to the Hawks and CarTrackerz.

Ex Orlando Pirates defender Patrick Phungwayo arrested for armed robbery & housebreaking

Checking out a recent post, Briefly News reported that the latest news reaching the sports desk is that former Orlando Pirates defender Patrick Phungwayo has been arrested for being in possession of stolen goods.

According to a social media post by Vehicle Trackerz, the former left-back was held by the Hawks on various charges. It is mentioned that the former Free State Stars defender was in possession of stolen property and faces charges including hijacking and housebreaking.

The Twitter post also indicates the ‘Boka’ was involved in the car hijacking of an Audi vehicle that was stolen in Bramley.

