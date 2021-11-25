Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were all snubbed by a young Manchester City fan who invaded the pitch

City came from behind to defeat Mauricio Pochettino’s side, but both teams are through to the Champions League round of 16

The pitch-invader raced past the PSG superstars towards Bernardo who eventually turned in his shirt in incredible scenes

A little fan of Manchester City raced onto the pitch do receive Bernardo Silva’s shirt moments after the Citizens defeated PSG 2-1 in a Champions League fixture, Daily Star reports.

The young City supporter snubbed superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe and went straight for Silva’s match-shirt on the night.

Pep Guardiola’s side are now through to the knockout phase of the competition as they came from behind to claim all three points, GOAL reports.

Bernardo Silva gifts shirt to young fan who invade pitch after Man City defeated PSG. Image: Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe’s opener was cancelled out by goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus and a little boy was so excited that he raced towards Bernardo.

The player handed the youngster the shirt in heartwarming scenes at the Etihad which delighted the fans at the stadium.

Bernardo's popularity with the City fanbase has soared this season after a string of stunning displays.

The 27-year-old was tipped to leave Manchester in the summer but has since re-established himself as one of City's top players.

Kai Havertz hands match-shirt to pitch invader

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Chelsea star Kai Havertz gave a young pitch invader a moment of his lifetime having handed him his match shirt after Germany defeated Armenia 4-1.

Havertz opened the scoring at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium as Hansi Flick's side outclassed Edoardo Reja's men in style.

The Blues’ forward began the game as the lone striker for Germany and netted in the 15th minute when he tucked home a Jonas Hofmann's low cross.

It was then the turn of Manchester City sensation Ilkay Gundogan who scored two goals in either side of half-time before Henrikh Mkhitaryan pulled one back.

Hofmann grabbed yet another goal for Germany just after the hour mark to ensure the visitors finished the World Cup qualifying campaign unbeaten.

As soon as the referee signaled the final whistle, a young fan raced onto the pitch towards Chelsea star Havertz, who gifted him his jersey, Eminetra reports.

Source: Briefly.co.za