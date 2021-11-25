Kaizer Chiefs Boss Stuart Baxter Addresses DStv Premiership Title Race Ambitions

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has shared his reactions after playing to a 1-1 draw against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium

The draw on Wednesday afternoon saw Chiefs failing to move up the log table and Baxter doubts they can win the league title

Amakhosi survived a number of threats from Usuthu and the former Bafana Bafana boss admits they were lucky to escape with a point

Following their 1-1 draw against AmaZulu on Wednesday night, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter suggests his troops are out of the DStv Premiership title race. The English manager says his players are not talking about winning the lucrative title.

The Amakhosi boss was looking for their third league win on the trot after beating Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg United, however, they were held back by Benni McCarthy’s side.

Baxter expressed disappointment after the match at FNB Stadium, saying he has his own calculations as he addressed the media after the clash.

Kaizer Chiefs boss Stuart Baxter on why they are out of the league title race

As quoted by KickOff, the former Bafana Bafana coach lamented their performance against Usuthu where they nearly suffered. Chiefs scored through Keagan Buchanan’s own goal and Bonginkosi Ntuli made it 1-1. He said:

"But I do that obviously for myself, I've got my own little calculations. But at this moment in time, I think the players talking about winning the league after a performance like tonight is not realistic. You’ve got to improve that performance before you start saying we have a chance to win the league.

"We threw away a chance tonight to put ourselves back into the race seriously, hopefully, we won't do that again when the chance arises."

According to IOL, the former Premier Soccer League winner added that they were lucky to secure a point against a high flying AmaZulu. He added:

“If I was Benni, I would be going mental that they didn’t put us to the sword by three or four goals as I thought we were that bad.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs will now turn their focus to the upcoming clash against Swallows FC on Sunday in the league as they will visit the Dobsonville Stadium at 3:30pm.

