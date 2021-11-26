World Cup 2022 Play-Off Draw: Ronaldo's Portugal Placed in Same Path as Italy

Italy and Portugal have been put on a collision course in the playoffs for a chance to qualify for the World Cup 2022

The two nations have been drawn in the same path, meaning only one of them can proceed to Qatar

The playoffs will happen in March 2022 during the international break

Italy and Portugal have been drawn in the same pathway in the playoffs for qualification for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, meaning only one of the two nations will be in next year’s tournament.

Only one of Portugal or Italy can qualify for the World Cup after the playoff draw was done on Friday, November 26. Photo: Gualter Fatia

The playoff draw was announced on Friday, November 26, with Italy and Portugal, winners of the last two Euro editions, being put in a collision course.

In their semi-final matchups, Portugal will face off with Turkey, while Italy play North Macedonia for a chance to sneak into the final.

If the games go as expected, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will come up against Italy in the final.

The other play off path will see Scotland come up against Ukraine, and the winner will face either Wales or Austria.

Elsewhere, 40-year old Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be hoping to grace one final World Cup as Sweden take on Czech Republic, while Russia will have to overcome Poland in path B.

Here is the break-down of the paths and fixtures:

Path A matchup:

Scotland vs Ukraine

Wales vs Austria

Path B matchup

Russia vs Poland

Sweden vs Czech Republic

Path C match up

Italy vs North Macedonia

Portugal vs Turkey

How it will work

The remaining 12 teams will have to battle it out for the only three slots remaining in the play offs.

Teams in their respective paths will meet others in the same path in the final if they manage to overcome their opponents. For instance, if Scotland beats Ukraine and Wales beats Austria, Scotland and Wales will meet in the path A final for a place in the World Cup.

So far, a total of 10 countries from Europe have already qualified for the World Cup.

Ronaldo's bitter message to celebrating Serbia stars after decisive defeat

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Portugal coach Fernando Santos has disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly upset at Serbian players as they celebrate following their 2-1 win in Lisbon, Reddit reports.

The shocking victory courtesy Aleksandar Mitrovic’s header saw Serbia grab Portugal's World Cup spot in grand style.

Following the result, Portugal will now go through a more difficult playoff campaign next March after Serbia booked an automatic ticket.

In their reverse fixture against Serbia, Ronaldo’s goal was disallowed in the closing seconds and the player quickly told Serbian players that, had the goal stood, they won’t be rejoicing.

Santos said via TVI via Mirror:

"It doesn't make sense. When the game was over, the disappointment was brutal. If it was for the Portuguese, imagine for the players and staff. The players were on the ground.

"I went to the field to support and comfort the players, he [Ronaldo] was telling a Serbian player: 'You wouldn't be laughing if the goal I scored there hadn't been cancelled out'. What I told you was to take it easy."

Ronaldo allowed his frustrations to boil over as he seemed to engage in an angry exchange with their manager Santos.

