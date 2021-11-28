Man United will be looking to ride on their amazing head-to-head record when they take on Chelsea

United head to Stamford Bridge on the back of imminent radical changes after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Red Devils are yet to taste defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League since 2017

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Man United will be looking to cement their incredible record over Chelsea as they travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 28, to take on the Blues.

The Red Devils are yet to taste defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League since 2017. Photo by Clive Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

However, the clash comes at a time United are undergoing radical changes after the recent sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils' current form is in complete contrast to that of Chelsea who boast of the tightest defence in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's men have conceded just four times in 12 outings so far this season and will be looking to continue with the fine run of form.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Man United record over Chelsea

However, United will be buoyed by their incredible head-to-head record over their London rivals as Michael Carrick, who was named the side's caretaker boss hunt for his second win since taking charge.

Chelsea are yet to win in seven meetings against the Old Trafford dwellers who have kept a clean sheet in their past four clashes against the Londoners.

What's more? United have actually won three of their previous trips to Stamford Bridge.

Ronaldo's Chelsea record

Be that as it may, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expected to lead United's attack will be wary of his own record against the Pensioners.

Despite his incredible goalscoring prowess, the Portuguese talisman is yet to score a goal against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Ronaldo's only goal against the Blue side of London came during the Champions League final back in 2008 at Luzhniki Stadium.

Interestingly, Chelsea are the side the forward has also faced the most without scoring against in topflight football.

Fresh from scoring against Villarreal in the Champions League, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be keen to break that voodoo as he continues with his hot goalscoring streak.

Chelsea backed to beat Man United

Earlier, Briefly News reported Michael Owen believes when the two sides face off on Sunday, November 28.

Owen noted the Chelsea fixture will be a bigger test for Man United caretaker manager, Michael Carrick.

"Michael Carrick got the desired reaction from his players midweek, although this is a bigger test," Owen said.

Source: Briefly.co.za