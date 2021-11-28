SAFA wants answers after Ghanaian soccer official's visit to Senegal

Fifa has been given extra information by SAFA regarding the controversial 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

SAFA believes that a high ranking Ghanaian Football Federation (GFA) official visited Senegal before the match

The referee who awarded a dodgy penalty comes from Senegal and SAFA wants Fifa to investigate

The South African Football Association (SAFA) wants to know why a high ranking Ghanaian Football Federation (GFA) official was in Senegal before the controversial 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier that saw Bafana Bafana bow out of the competition.

Controversial referee Maguette N’Diaye is currently under investigation for match-fixing is from Senegal. Sunday World reported that SAFA wants to find out of the Ghanaian official met with N’Diaye before the match.

SAFA has included this information in their appeal to Fifa over the match and wants them to join the dots. Fifa is not happy with the situation and they will have to investigate the allegations.

Ghana replied to the accusations of match-fixing in a strongly worded and insulting letter.

Last Tuesday was the expected date of a decision on whether the match would be replayed or not.

